Björk announces Cornucopia shows for UK and Ireland

November dates in London, Glasgow and Dublin

Björk is bringing her Cornucopia tour to the UK and Ireland for three dates in November. An immersive, theatrical show based on her 2017 album Utopia, it originally ran for eight nights in May at The Shed in New York.

Those concerts were directed by Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel and featured the 50-piece Icelandic ensemble The Hamrahlid Choir, a seven-piece flute band, a harp, several bespoke instruments and extravagant outfits by fashion designers Olivier Rousteing and Iris van Herpen.

Björk’s Cornucopia comes to London’s O2 on November 19, Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on November 25 and Dublin’s 3 Arena on November 28. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (August 9).

