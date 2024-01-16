Billy Bragg and Margo Cilker to perform at the UK Americana Music Awards 2024

Billy Bragg and Margo Cilker have been added to the line-up of live performers at this year’s UK Americana Awards, joining Jason Isbell, Drew Holcomb, Elles Bailey, St Catherine’s Child, Michele Stodart, Jonny Morgan, and Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys.

The ceremony takes place on Thursday January 25 at Hackney Church in London. It also features a multi-artist tribute to legendary American singer-songwriter, musician and producer Dan Penn, who will receive the International Lifetime Achievement award.

The awards show will be preceded by a week of showcase gigs around Hackney. You can see the full list of artists involved on the poster below, and you can buy tickets for the showcases and the awards here.

