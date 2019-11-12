Bill Fay announces new album, Countless Branches

Watch a video for "Filled With Wonder Once Again"

50 years after his debut release on Deram, Bill Fay has announced that his new album Countless Branches will be released on January 17 via Dead Oceans.

Watch a video for the first single “Filled With Wonder Once Again” below:

The album features most of the musicians who played on Life Is People (2012) and Who Is The Sender? (2015), including guitarist / musical director Matt Deighton, but there is more of Bill on his own at the piano, or with minimal accompaniment.

Peruse the tracklisting below:

1. In Human Hands

2. How Long, How Long

3. Your Little Face

4. Salt Of The Earth

5. I Will Remain Here

6. Filled With Wonder Once Again

7. Time’s Going Somewhere

8. Love Will Remain

9. Countless Branches

10. One Life

Deluxe LP Bonus Tracks

11. Tiny

12. Don’t Let My Marigolds Die (Live In Studio)

13. The Rooster

14. Your Little Face (Acoustic Version)

15. Filled With Wonder Once Again (Band Version)

16. How Long, How Long (Band Version)

17. Love Will Remain (Band Version)