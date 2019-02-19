Bikini Kill announce London show

The reformed riot grrrl outfit will play Brixton Academy on June 10

Earlier this year, trailblazing riot grrrl band Bikini Kill announced they were reforming to play a short run of shows in the US.

They’ve now added a sole European show to their 2019 itinerary, at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 10.

The band’s original line-up of Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail and Kathi Wilcox will be joined by Dawn Lyle on guitar.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (February 22) from here.

