Big Thief have released a new five-track digital EP, Passionate Relation. Proceeds go to support charities helping LA communities affected by the recent fires.

The band say, “Our hearts are broken for everyone affected by the fires in California. We’ve put together some of our favorite unreleased songs into an EP called Passional Relations, only available on our webstore, and all proceeds will go toward providing relief for those impacted by the fires in Los Angeles.”

The majority of the proceeds will be donated to the Plus1LA Fires Fund, which directly supports organisations working on the ground to address critical needs like housing, education, animal welfare and more.

The rest will go to local musicians, artists and community members who need extra support during this time. “Our hope is that these contributions will not only help address the crucial and immediate needs of affected communities but also help sustain the work, identity, and culture of the artists within them.”

The tracklisting for the EP is:

Imagination (recorded by Dom Monks, 2020)

Light As Light (recorded by Dom Monks, 2020)

Waiting On Blue (recorded by Scott Mcmicken, vocals by Mat Davidson, 2020)

Zombie Girl (recorded by Sam Owens at Flying Cloud Studios, 2020)

Shadow Too (recorded by James Krivchenia in Topanga, California, 2018)

The EP can be bought here.