Big Thief announce second album of 2019

Hear Two Hands' lead single, "Not"

Following hot on the heels of the acclaimed UFOF, Big Thief have announced that their next album Two Hands will be released by 4AD on October 11.

Listen to lead single “Not” below:

Two Hands was recorded at Sonic Ranch studios, 30 miles west of El Paso in Texas, with engineer Dom Monks and producer Andrew Sarlo. The band describe the album as the “earth twin” to UFOF’s “celestial twin”.

“Two Hands has the songs that I’m the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old,” says frontwoman Adrianne Lenker. “Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

Pre-order Two Hands here and check out Big Thief’s current tour itinerary below:

August 14-17 – SAINT MALO, FR, La Route Du Rock Festival

August 15-18 – BRECON BEACONS, GB, Green Man Festival

August 16 – HASSELT, BE, Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 – LONDON, GB, Bush Hall

October 9 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

October 10 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

**SOLD OUT** October 11 – NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall **SOLD OUT**

October 12 – SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, Higher Ground

October 13 – BOSTON, MA, Wilbur Theatre

**SOLD OUT** October 15 – MONTREAL, QC, La Tulipe **SOLD OUT**

**SOLD OUT** October 16 – TORONTO, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre **SOLD OUT**

October 17 – DETROIT, MI, Majestic Theatre

**SOLD OUT** October 18 – CHICAGO, IL, Metro **SOLD OUT**

October 19 – MADISON, WI, The Sylvee

October 21 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN, First Avenue

October 24 – PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

October 25 – VANCOUVER, BC, Vogue Theatre

October 26 – SEATTLE, WA, Moore Theatre

**SOLD OUT** October 28 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore **SOLD OUT**

October 29 – OAKLAND, CA, Fox Theater

October 30 – SANTA ANA, CA, The Observatory

November 1 – PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

November 2 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM, Sister

November 4 – AUSTIN, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

November 5 – DALLAS, TX, Trees

November 7 – ATLANTA, GA, Variety Playhouse

**SOLD OUT** November 8 – SAXAPAHAW, NC, Haw River Ballroom **SOLD OUT**

November 9 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

November 10 – WASHINGTON, DC, 9:30 Club

November 11 – COLUMBUS, OH, The Athenaeum Theatre

February 17 – LISBON, PT, LAV

February 18 – PORTO, PT, Hard Club

February 19 – MADRID, ES, Joy Eslava

February 20 – BARCELONA, ES, La 2 de Apolo

February 22 – BOLOGNA, IT, Locomotiv

February 23 – MILAN, IT, Magnolia

February 24 – LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne

February 25 – PARIS, FR, Cabaret Sauvage

February 27 – LONDON, GB, Eventim Apollo

February 29 – NOTTINGHAM, GB, Rock City

March 1 – MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

March 2 – GLASGOW, GB, Old Fruitmarket

March 5 – BRUSSELS, BE, AB Ballroom

March 6 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Paradiso

March 7 – COLOGNE, DE, Luxor

March 8 – HAMBURG, DE, Uebel & Gefährlich

March 9 – BERLIN, DE, Astra

March 11 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega Main Hall

March 12 – GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

March 13 – STOCKHOLM, SE, Debaser

March 14 – OSLO, NO, Rockefeller

March 15 – AARHUS, DK, Voxhall

