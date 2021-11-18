Big Thief announce new 20-track album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Big Thief have announced details of a new 20-track double album – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You will come out in February via 4AD.

The record was first touted in a recent interview with vocalist Adrianne Lenker, and is being previewed by new single “Time Escaping”, which can be heard below. It follows the band’s two records from 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands.

Discussing the new album, Lenker said: “One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic.

“I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.”

Listen to “Time Escaping” below:

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You has been teased with a number of tracks across 2021. Recently shared singles “Little Things, ‘Sparrow” and “Certainty” will all appear on the forthcoming record, alongside their most recent track, album opener “Change”.

See the artwork and tracklist for Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You below. The album can be pre-ordered here.

1. “Change”

2. “Time Escaping”

3. “Spud Infinity”

4. “Certainty”

5. “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You”

6. “Sparrow”

7. “Little Things”

8. “Heavy Bend”

9. “Flower of Blood”

10. “Blurred View”

11. “Red Moon”

12. “Dried Roses”

13. “No Reason”

14. “Wake Me up to Drive”

15. “Promise Is a Pendulum”

16. “12,000 Lines”

17. “Simulation Swarm”

18. “Love Love Love”

19. “The Only Place”

20. “Blue Lightning”

Big Thief’s previously-announced UK and European tour will commence in January. They’re due to play three nights at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London between March 2 and March 4.

See the full list of dates below:

JANUARY 2022

31 – Aeronef, Lille, France

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – La Cigale, Paris, France

4 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France

5 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

7 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

8 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France

9 – Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

10 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

12 – MeetFactory, Prague, Czech Republic

13 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

15 – VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

19 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

21 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

22 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, Netherlands

24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – National Stadium, Dublin

27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

MARCH 2022

2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London