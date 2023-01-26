Bernie Taupin announces memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, And Me

Bernie Taupin has announced details of his memoir, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, And Me.

The book will be published by Octopus Books on September 7.

Much of Taupin’s career has already been documented by Elton John in his songwriting partner’s own autobiography Me or the 2019 biopic, Rocketman.

But Scattershot will allow Taupin to tell his story from his own perspective.

“It was never my intention to write a traditional A to Z autobiography,” says Taupin. “I began a few years back composing essays and observations on my life that ultimately gained momentum and started to look like a book. From then on it became a long, arduous task that was both exhilarating and liberating. It was also a lot of fun and immensely beneficial in blowing the dust off a lot of what I’d forgotten about. Hopefully, there’s something in it for everybody. It’s contemplative, self-assessing, and attempts to stay off the beaten path in not regurgitating what’s already been written. Nonlinear, it’s an exploratory trip bouncing back and forth along the decades.”

Taupin met John in 1967 and together the pair went on to enjoy a stellar career that’s endured for decades.

The book promises plenty of drama and insight:

“In Scattershot, readers visit Los Angeles with Bernie and Elton on the cusp of global fame. We spend time in Australia at an infamous rock ‘n’ roll hotel in an endless blizzard of drugs and spend late-night hours with John Lennon, Bob Marley, and Frank Sinatra. And beyond the world of popular music, we witness memorable encounters with writers like Graham Greene, painters like Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, and scores of notable misfits, miscreants, eccentrics, and geniuses, known and unknown. And of course, even if they’re not famous in their own right, they are stars on the page, and we discover how they inspired the indelible lyrics to songs such as ‘Tiny Dancer,’ ‘Candle in the Wind,’ ‘Bennie and The Jets’, and so many more.”