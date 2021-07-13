Beck and Natalie Bergman share new collaborative cover and remix

Beck and Natalie Bergman have shared a pair of new collaborations – listen to both below.

ORDER NOW: The August 2021 issue of Uncut

The former tourmates have teamed up for a cover of Lion’s track “You’ve Got A Woman”, with Beck also remixing Bergman’s recent track “Paint The Rain”.

In a statement about the new releases, Bergman said that touring with Beck as part of the band Wild Belle in 2019 was “a highlight of my career”.

Advertisement

“He has always fostered a spirit of collaboration through music,” she added. “Getting to work alongside him is a dream. He’s a visionary, and a true-blue friend. ‘You’ve Got a Woman’ is your new favourite summer jam!”

Of “Paint The Rain”, Beck added: “[Bergman] asked me to sing it with her on the album but unfortunately I never made it to the studio in time. Soon after, she emerged with a record which does the difficult job of translating one’s life and the world in its darkest hour into song.

“To navigate those experiences and emotions and translate them into songs that can be sung and felt is much more difficult and fraught than one can imagine. To overcome despair and rework it into a thing of beauty takes a kind of strength.

“As I hear songs created as the world was coming apart and in the aftermath of loss it seems to be even more miraculous when you consider its redemptive quality which even comforts and uplifts, like the gospel music that inspired many of the songs.”

Advertisement

He added: “Where art making and healing intersect, there’s a particular sense of transcending. She has gone into the wilderness of that moment and painted the rain, invoked a kind of hope that is hard earned and offered a sense of healing, even finding there is still a joy in the world.”

Beck recently rescheduled his forthcoming UK tour to 2022 and added several new dates. The singer-songwriter was set to head out on a UK and European tour this summer, but he was forced to postpone the dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.