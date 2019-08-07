Battles announce new album, Juice B Crypts

Featuring Tune-Yards, Shabazz Palaces… and Jon Anderson of Yes!

Experimental rockers Battles have announced that their new album Juice B Crypts will be released by Warp on October 18.

The band’s streamlined line-up of Ian Williams (keys, guitar, electronics) and John Stanier (drums) are joined by an impressive array of special guests, including Tune-Yards, Shabazz Palaces and Jon Anderson of Yes.

Hear “Titanium 2 Step” featuring Sal Principato of Liquid Liquid below:

“We loved making this record in our hometown of New York and cannot be more pleased that Sal from Liquid Liquid is on the track,” says Stanier. “It could not have been more perfect.”

Battles play London’s Shacklewell Arms on Tuesday (August 13). Pre-order the album and enter the ticket ballot here.

