Arooj Aftab shares new track, “Udhero Na” featuring Anoushka Shankar

Arooj Aftab has announced details of a deluxe edition for last year’s Vulture Princess album.

The album was voted no 6 in our Best Albums Of 2021; this deluxe edition is released on June 24 by Verve. It is available for pre-order here.

To coincide with the announcement, Arooj has released a new track, “Udhero Na” featuring Anoushka Shankar.

The tracklisting for Vulture Princess (Deluxe Edition) is:

Baghon Main (feat. Darian Donovan Thomas)

Diya Hai (feat. Badi Assad)

Inayaat

Last Night

Mohabbat

Saans Lo

Suroor

Udhero Na (feat. Anoushka Shankar)

