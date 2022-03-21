Arooj Aftab shares new track, “Udhero Na” featuring Anoushka Shankar

Arooj Aftab has announced details of a deluxe edition for last year’s Vulture Princess album.
The album was voted no 6 in our Best Albums Of 2021; this deluxe edition is released on June 24 by Verve. It is available for pre-order here.
To coincide with the announcement, Arooj has released a new track, “Udhero Na” featuring Anoushka Shankar.
The tracklisting for Vulture Princess (Deluxe Edition) is:
Baghon Main (feat. Darian Donovan Thomas)
Diya Hai (feat. Badi Assad)
Inayaat
Last Night
Mohabbat
Saans Lo
Suroor
Udhero Na (feat. Anoushka Shankar)
You can read more about Arooj in a forthcoming issue of Uncut.