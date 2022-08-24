Arctic Monkeys announce new album, The Car

Arctic Monkeys have announced details of their new album, The Car.
The band’s seventh studio album, The Car features ten new songs written by Alex Turner, produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley Priory, Suffolk, RAK Studios, London and La Frette, Paris.
The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the band’s official store. An exclusive, custard coloured LP will be available at independent record shops and HMV stores. The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally. You can pre-order the album here.
The tracklisting for The Car is:
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
Sculptures Of Anything Goes
Jet Skis On The Moat
Body Paint
The Car
Big Ideas
Hello You
Mr Schwartz
Perfect Sense
The band will be playing the following headline and festival shows:
August
25 Rock En Seine, Paris, France
27 Reading Festival, UK
28 Leeds Festival, UK
September
1 Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
2 Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
4 Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland
16 Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US
18 Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US
November
4 Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
8 Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil
10 Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
12 Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile
13 Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
15 Arena 1, Lima, Peru
17 Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia
19 Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico
December
29 Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia
31 Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia
January
2 Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia
4 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
5 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
6 Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
8 Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia
11 Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia
14 The Domain, Sydney, Australia