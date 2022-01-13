Aldous Harding announces new album Warm Chris and shares single “Lawn”

Aldous Harding has announced details of her new album Warm Chris – you can listen to her new single “Lawn” below.

The New Zealand musician will release the follow-up to her April 2019 record Designer‘on March 25 via 4AD.

Warm Chris was produced by John Parish (who also produced Designer and Harding‘s 2017 LP Party), with all 10 tracks being recorded at Rockfield Studios. Harding‘s 2021 single “Old Peel” does not make the final cut, however.

The album includes contributions from Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson as well as H. Hawkline, Seb Rochford, Gavin Fitzjohn and John and Hopey Parish.

Warm Chris has been previewed with the single “Lawn”. The video for the track, directed by Harding and Martin Sagadin, can be seen above.

You can see the tracklist for Aldous Harding‘s Warm Chris below.

1. “Ennui”

2. “Tick Tock”

3. “Fever”

4. “Warm Chris”

5. “Lawn”

6. “Passion Babe”

7. “She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain”

8. “Staring At The Henry Moore”

9. “Bubbles”

10. “Leathery Whip”

Harding will tour in the UK, Ireland and across Europe from March to April – you can see details of her UK and Ireland tour dates below, and find tickets here.

MARCH 2022

30 – Barbican, London

31 – Barbican, London

APRIL 2022

1 – The Waterfront, Norwich

3 – City Halls, Glasgow

5 – National Concert Hall, Dublin

7 – Albert Hall, Manchester

8 – The Dome, Brighton

10 – The Tramshed, Cardiff

11 – Trinity, Bristol

12 – Trinity, Bristol