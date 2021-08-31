ABBA join TikTok, tease big news coming this week: “The journey is about to begin”

ABBA have joined TikTok and they’ve teased some big news coming later this week – see the clip below.

ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Uncut

The Swedish pop giants have officially offered up their catalogue to the TikTok community after becoming the most-searched-for group without a dedicated profile.

According to a press release (via Billboard), the group’s music was the most requested from an act without an official account on the platform.

Advertisement

ABBA – comprising Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – have now joined the platform and their first video saw them upload of a piano version of 1976 hit “Dancing Queen”.

In a second clip, the group, who have been on hiatus for 39 years, teased some big news coming this week: the launch of a new experience dubbed the “ABBAVoyage“.

“Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid,” the group captioned the brief visual that reveals the date September 2.

It comes after ABBA appeared to tease their long-awaited return with a cryptic social media post last week.

Advertisement

Last Thursday (August 26), ABBA launched a new social media channel to tease a forthcoming new project called Voyage.

The post features new black-and-gold official artwork, which presents the same “02.09.21” date. In the caption, fans were directed to sign up at a new website “to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage”.

Paul Houricanin, TikTok’s head of music operations, said in a statement: “We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world.”

The Swedish pop icons announced back in 2018 that they were set to release their first new material in 35 years. With fans continuing to wait, the group’s Björn Ulvaeus promised earlier this year that they would “definitely” drop music at some point in 2021.