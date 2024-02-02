Take a look inside the new Uncut

This must be the place! Talking Heads, Kim Gordon, the Waterboys and Phosphorescent star in our latest issue

As you’ll have gathered by now, there’s a new issue of Uncut currently in shops, featuring a cavalcade of excellent new interviews and features as well as our definitive reviews section and a free, 15-track CD.

Here’s a rundown of some highlights from the new issue…

TALKING HEADS

When TALKING HEADS reunited briefly last September, it both reaffirmed their unparalleled status as art-rock pioneers and drew a line under their complicated history. As the band prepare to reissue their influential run of albums, DAVID BYRNE, JERRY HARRISON, TINA WEYMOUTH and CHRIS FRANTZ – accompanied by a handful of collaborators, contemporaries and admirers – talk us through 30 of their greatest songs, charting an innovative musical journey from the twitchy minimalism of their early recordings to the expansive, panglobal alchemy of their imperial phase. “We weren’t going to adopt the traditional rock’n’roll stances,” Byrne tells Sam Richards. “So we thought, in our own modest way, we’ll do something that speaks to us…”

KIM GORDON

With an urgent new album, The Collective, tackling connectivity, communication and consumerism in the modern world, KIM GORDON continues to push her creative boundaries to their limit. But back in her old stomping ground of New York, she takes April Long on a tour of her former neighbourhood – to discover how her earliest musical experiments intersect with her present day adventures. “I never expected to be making music in the first place,” she confides.

PHOSPHORESCENT

Despite finding peace and stability with his young family, Matthew Houck – the creative force behind PHOSPHORESCENT – still agonizes over his intensely melancholic music. As his first album in six years surveys both his hellraising past and becalmed present, Houck guides Uncut round his Nashville haunts in search of answers. “The sign of a good record is that weird panic attack you have once it’s done,” he confesses to Stephen Deusner.

THE WATERBOYS

With This Is The Sea, MIKE SCOTT’s restless musical quest finally came into focus. As a new 6CD box set illuminates the spirit of his Big Music, Scott revisits the inspiration and perfectionism behind THE WATERBOYS’ first great album. Stand by for cameos from Tom Verlaine and Bob Dylan, outdoing U2 and a witch’s book of spells. “I was full with the music,” learns Graeme Thomson.

JOHN FAHEY

65 years on from his trail-blazing debut album Blind Joe Death, JOHN FAHEY’s influence looms larger than ever. From his acoustic voyages to his latter-day noise-rock experiments, he brought a fearless, if often offbeat, sensibility to his music. Here, friends and acolytes help Tom Pinnock uncover the truth behind this contrary artist’s life and career. “Even at his lowest ebb,” we hear, “Fahey found ways to reinvent himself.”

ROSALI

From bluegrass to free improv, power punk and beyond, ROSALI has refused to be pigeonholed. But with a new album, Bite Down, full of country-tinged folk and inventive guitar jams, Brian Howe meets the singer-songwriter in North Carolina to explore her many creative selves. “I know how to do this stuff, because I’ve been doing it forever,” she reveals.

AN AUDIENCE WITH… MICHAEL MOORCOCK

The sci-fi titan and Hawkwind collaborator recalls encounters with Bowie, Siouxsie and a saxplaying, stage-diving frog