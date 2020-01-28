Subscribe
Features

Robert Wyatt: “Supporting Hendrix was very scary!”

As he turns 75, the national treasure revisits his Soft Machine days in Uncut

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Introducing… Sounds Of The New West Volume 5

The 15-track CD is free with Uncut this month
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Billy Childish on his best albums: “Musicians are ten-a-penny – I’m not one of them!”

“My favourite criticism of what I do is that I only do one thing and it’s all the same,”...
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Now we're getting deeper into January, things are hotting up for new releases. Very pleased to have Margo Price...
Read more

In the latest issue of Uncut – in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here – we celebrate the 75th birthday of a legendary musical maverick. Robert Wyatt invites Uncut’s Tom Pinnock to his home in Louth, Lincolnshire, for carrot cake and tales of Soft Machine, Pink Floyd and Wyatt’s own wide-ranging musical adventures.

Talking about the years of heavy gigging before the accident in 1973 that left him wheelchair-bound, Wyatt says: “That was a whole life there, even two. Before ’68, we were this English grammar school band, a bit shaky, but we did our thing. That was a really friendly little band, with Daevid Allen and Kevin Ayers, just friends. We were also not like each other, which is why it couldn’t have lasted. But to be young with, they were great. The early years playing in bands like The Wilde Flowers was the most fun – if I’d only ever done that, I’d be quite happy.”

Once Soft Machine took off, though, Wyatt was playing all the time, from UFO and Middle Earth to touring America with Jimi Hendrix. “Playing the gigs required such concentration, listening to each other and keeping it all flowing, that I’d hardly register where we were, exactly. Talking of places like UFO, I remember that us and Pink Floyd and used to watch each other when we played the same venues, and there was just total mutual respect – you couldn’t be rivals when you were trying to do completely different things. I’m just grateful to the brilliant musicians I got to play for. Supporting Hendrix was very scary – if you’re in an aircraft hangar with 5,000 Texans in it, you’ve gotta fuckin’ get on with it and not stop until your half-hour is up. But it meant we came back to the UK really able to hit the ground running.”

Advertisement

Kevin Ayers was lost somewhere along the way, though… “Yeah, without Kevin, of course. He’d had enough, and quite rightly he wanted to go and write his songs. I do get upset when he’d say later that he ‘wasn’t technical enough’ for the band – he was very good! I loved drumming with his bass playing, I loved his deep sprechgesang singing, a good contrast to mine, and I loved doing his songs.”

When did everything start for you? I imagine it must have been a huge moment when Daevid Allen first turned up to lodge with your family in Lydden. “I’d already got into a lot of music through my brother Mark – he brought home the first Mingus and Ornette Coleman – but Daevid showed me how to live another way. Lydden was a little village then, there was just a post office, a few houses, a pub, and Daevid used to take his dog out for a walk, up and down… his dog being a tin on a long string. I was very impressed by that. When I first played music with Daevid, it was jazz and poetry. He would read out this poetry and Hugh Hopper and I would fiddle-fiddle, toodly-boodly behind him. I was at school and doing worse as the years went by, but one of the people who said “you don’t have to approach life like that” was Daevid. He was the person who was doing what we assumed Dadaists did, which was inventing their own lives, writing their own scripts. That became a way out for me.”

You can read much more from Robert Wyatt in the latest issue of Uncut, in shops now with Kate Bush on the cover.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement
Blogs

The 2nd Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Michael Bonner - 0
Now we're getting deeper into January, things are hotting up for new releases. Very pleased to have Margo Price and Arboretum back. We've been...
Read more
Features

Billy Childish on his best albums: “Musicians are ten-a-penny – I’m not one of them!”

Tom Pinnock - 0
“My favourite criticism of what I do is that I only do one thing and it’s all the same,” laughs Billy Childish. “But I...
Read more
Album

Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction

0
Turn on, tune in, drop off: dreamy debut from  enigmatic Irish auteur
Read more
Features

Introducing… Sounds Of The New West Volume 5

Sam Richards - 0
The 15-track CD is free with Uncut this month
Read more

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.