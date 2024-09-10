Uncut’s New Music Playlist for September 2024

For anyone currently suffering from seasonal disaffection, back to school blues or general doom-scrolling dismay, The Jesus And Mary Chain have a message for you. “Don’t let those grey skies pin you down,” they drawl on sweetly autobiographical new single “Pop Seeds”, detailing how as teenage misfits they found solace in “dusty grooves” and “punk rock magazines”.

“We’d never make the world OK,” Reid concludes, “but we would make our world OK.” Hence why we present to you this gift-wrapped bundle of uplifting, inspiring, exhilarating, consoling new music from the likes of Songhoy Blues, Joan Shelley, Christopher Owens, Naima Bock, Gazelle Twin (remixed by Beak>), The Hard Quartet, Manu Chao, Field Music, Goat, Flock, Yasmin Williams and more.

As White Denim’s James Petralli advises on their own life-affirming new single “Light On” (also featured below), “Keep loving in spite of the darkness / Laughing in the faces of the heartless”. And don’t let those grey skies pin you down…

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

“Pop Seeds”

(Fuzz Club)

WHITE DENIM

“Light On”

(Bella Union)

JOAN SHELLEY

“Mood Ring”

(No Quarter)

THE HARD QUARTET

“Our Hometown Boy”

(Matador)

SONGHOY BLUES

“Issa”

(Transgressive)

MANU CHAO

“Tu Te Vas” featuring Laeti

(Because Music)

GOAT

“Goatbrain”

(Rocket Recordings)

FIELD MUSIC

“The Waitress of St Louis’”

(Memphis Industries)

ANNA BUTTERSS

“Pokemans”

(International Anthem)

EBO TAYLOR

“Obra Akyedzi”

(Jazz Is Dead)

THEE SACRED SOULS

“Waiting On The Right Time”

(Daptone)

CHRISTOPHER OWENS

“This Is My Guitar” (live acoustic)

(True Panther)

NAIMA BOCK

“Feed My Release”

(Sub Pop)

YASMIN WILLIAMS

“Hummingbird” (featuring Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves)(Nonesuch)

MEROPE

“Namopi” (featuring Laraaji and Shahzad Imsaily)

(Stroom)

EMMA ANDERSON

“Willow And Mallow (Daniel Hunt Mix)”

(Sonic Cathedral)

THE GREEN CHILD

“Wow Factor”

(Upset The Rhythm)

GAZELLE TWIN

“Fear Keeps Us Alive (Beak> Mix)”

(Invada)

BERKE CAN ÖZCAN & JONAH PARZEN-JOHNSON

“Folk Memory”

(We Jazz)

FLOCK

“Capillary Waves”

(Strut)