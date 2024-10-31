Uncut’s New Music Playlist for October 2024

As you furiously carve those pumpkins and meticulously apply the zombie make-up, why not dig into our latest playlist?

Below, you’ll find terrifyingly good new tunes from the likes of King Gizzard, Kim Gordon, Panda Bear (feat Cindy Lee), Rose City Band, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Dot Allison & Anton Newcombe (stepping out together as All Seeing Dolls), Sharon Van Etten, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and plenty more besides. Plus a few Hallowe’en frights…

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

“Phantom Island”

(p(doom))

PANDA BEAR

“Defense (feat Cindy Lee)”

(Domino)

SHARON VAN ETTEN & THE ATTACHMENT THEORY

“Afterlife”

(Jagjaguwar)

KIM GORDON

“Bangin’ on the Freeway”

(Matador)

EDDIE CHACON

“Empire” (ft. John Carroll Kirby)

(Stones Throw)

TUNDE ADEBIMPE

“Magnetic”

(Sub Pop)

MOGWAI

“Lion Rumpus”

(Rock Action)

MANIC STREET PREACHERS

“Hiding In Plain Sight”

(Sony)

ROSE CITY BAND

“Lights On The Way”

(Thrill Jockey)

BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY

“Our Home (feat. Tim O’Brien)”

(Domino)

RICHARD DAWSON

“Polytunnel”

(Weird World)

BLUE LAKE

“Oceans”

(Tonal Union)

BABA ZULA

“Pisi Pisi Halayı”

(Glitterbeat)

BONNIE TRASH

“Red Right Hand”

(Hand Drawn Dracula)

JESSE MALIN

“Argentina”

(Wicked Cool)

TUNNG

“Didn’t Know Why”

(Full Time Hobby)

OUIJA

“The Man Who Would Not Die”

(Agent Anonyme)

ALL SEEING DOLLS

“That’s Amazing Grace”

(A Recordings)

PENELOPE TRAPPES

“Sleep”

(One Little Independent)

CLAIRE ROUSAY

“VIII” (from The Bloody Lady)

(Viernulvier)



