Uncut’s New Music Playlist for January 2024

Judging by this lot, 2024 is already shaping up to be a great year for new music. I know we always say that – but that’s because it’s true, as conclusively proved here by the likes of Rosali, Nadine Shah, Julia Holter, Jane Weaver and Real Estate.

There are also welcome returns for Uncut legends The Jesus And Mary Chain, Pernice Brothers, High Llamas, A Certain Ratio and Bruce Hornsby (teaming up productively with chamber-funk outfit yMusic), while you can expect to read more about the likes of Oisin Leech, Faye Webster and Whitelands in our pages very soon.

Thanks to all the musicians who continue to excite and inspire, despite challenging conditions. Please continue to support them in all the usual ways, after digging in below…

ROSALI

“Rewind”

(Merge)

NADINE SHAH

“Greatest Dancer”

(EMI North)

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

“Chemical Animal”

(Fuzz Club)

REAL ESTATE

“Haunted World”

(Domino)

JANE WEAVER

“Perfect Storm”

(Fire)

HIGH LLAMAS

“Toriafan”

(Drag City)

BRHYM

“Deep Blue”

(Zappo Productions)

RIO 18

“Cachetón”

(Agati Recordings)

AZIZA BRAHIM

“Bubisher”

(Glitterbeat)

A CERTAIN RATIO

“It All Comes Down To This”

(Mute)

SAM EVIAN

“Wild Days”

(Flying Cloud/Thirty Tigers)

STRANGE BOY

“Follow The News”

(Groenland)

VILLAGERS

“That Golden Time”

(Domino)

PERNICE BROTHERS

“Who Will You Believe”

(New West)

DAVID NANCE & MOWED SOUND

“Tumbleweed”

(Third Man)

OISIN LEECH

“Colour Of The Rain”

(Outside Music/Tremone Records)

FAYE WEBSTER

“Lego Ring (ft. Lil Yachty)”

(Secretly Canadian)

WHITELANDS

“Tell Me About It (ft. Dottie)”

(Sonic Cathedral)

JULIA HOLTER

“Spinning”

(Domino)

BIG|BRAVE

“I Felt A Funeral”

(Thrill Jockey)

ADULT JAZZ

“Dusk Song”

(Spare Thought)

JIM WHITE

“Names Make The Name”

(Drag City)

A LILY

“Ħajti Kollha, Qalbi”

(Phantom Limb)

ARIEL KALMA, JEREMIAH CHIU & MARTA SOFIA HONER

“A Treasure Chest”

(International Anthem)