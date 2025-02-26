With another issue of Uncut done, dusted and due to hit newsagents’ shelves / your doormat later this week – read all about it here – it’s time to share some of the tunes that helped us to put it together.

Below, you can sample new music from Bryan Ferry, Jason Isbell and Valerie June – all of whom give candid and illuminating interviews in the latest issue. There are sighters for soon-coming new albums by Bon Iver, Beirut, Perfume Genius, William Tyler, Ezra Furman and Sparks (their 28th!), plus one-off singles by Fontaines DC, Hurray For The Riff Raff and Tindersticks, a double dose of Thom Yorke and much more. Dig in!

Hurray For The Riff Raff

“Pyramid Scheme”

(Nonesuch)

Valerie June

“Joy, Joy”

(Concord)

Bon Iver

“Everything Is Peaceful Love”

(Jagjaguwar)

Bryan Ferry And Amelia Barratt

“Orchestra”

(Dene Jesmond)

Sparks

“JanSport Backpack”

(Transgressive)

Fontaines DC

“It’s Amazing To Be Young”

(XL)

Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto

“Electric War”

(Easy Eye Sound)

Perfume Genius

“No Front Teeth (ft. Aldous Harding)”

(Matador)

Jason Isbell

“Foxes In The Snow”

(Southeastern)

Lonnie Holley

“That’s Not Art, That’s Not Music”

(Jagjaguwar)

Beirut

“Guericke’s Unicorn”

(Pompeii Records)

Tindersticks

“Soft Tissue”

(City Slang / Lucky Dog)

Maria Somerville

“Garden”

(4AD)

The Smile

“Don’t Get Me Started (James Holden Remix)”

(XL)

Barry Hyde

“Come All You Colliers”

(Sirenspire)

Cloth

“Golden”

(Rock Action)

Ezra Furman

“Grand Mal”

(Bella Union)

Chime Oblivion

“Neighborhood Dog”

(Deathgod)

Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke

“Back In The Game”

(Warp)

Nico Georis

“Geological Observations”

(Leaving)

<a href="https://nicogeoris.bandcamp.com/album/music-belongs-to-the-universe">Music Belongs To The Universe by Nico Georis</a>

Alabaster DePlume

“Invincibility”

(International Anthem)

William Tyler

“Time Indefinite, Part One”

(Psychic Hotline)

Fennesz

“The Last Days Of May”

(Longform Editions)

<a href="https://longformeditions.bandcamp.com/track/the-last-days-of-may">The Last Days of May by Fennesz</a>