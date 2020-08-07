Subscribe
Features

The 9th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Garcia Peoples, Songhoy Blues, The Pretty Things, Sarah Davachi and Bon Iver ft Bruce Springsteen!

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesJon Dale - 0

Tim Buckley’s Starsailor: “It was just so good in the studio”

Bandmates recount the making of his mercurial masterpiece
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

The 8th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

It's Friday afternoon, so it's time for another of our rarer-than-intended rundowns of the finest new music that's appeared...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Hann - 0

Michael Stipe: “I don’t have to please anyone but myself”

In Uncut's exclusive interview, he discusses new solo material and REM's legacy
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Wilco

It’s been 25 years since the first Wilco album, the fiery AM, and it’s an anniversary we felt like...
Read more

If it’s currently as hot where you are as it is here in London, then hopefully this playlist will give you the opportunity to stretch out somewhere cool and enjoy the music.

We bring you the return of Uncut favourites Garcia Peoples and Songhoy Blues; a posthumous single from The Pretty Things’ final album (Phil May RIP); ambient doyenne Sarah Davachi’s first ever vocal track (inspired, she says, by Black Sabbath); more reliably great stuff from Bill Callahan, The Waterboys and A Certain Ratio; plus a couple of terrific pan-generational hookups, in the form of John Cale guesting with Kelly Lee Owens and none other than Bruce Springsteen joining the backing chorus of Bon Iver’s rousing new one-off single “AUATC”…

BON IVER
“AUATC”
(Jagjaguwar)

Advertisement

GARCIA PEOPLES
“One At A Time”
(Beyond Beyond Is Beyond)

SONGHOY BLUES
“Badala”
(Transgressive)

THE PRETTY THINGS
“Bright As Blood”
(Madfish)

SING LEAF
“Easy On You”
(Tin Angel)

DERADOORIAN
“Mask Of Yesterday”
(Anti-)

BILL CALLAHAN
“Let’s Move To The Country”
(Drag City)

Advertisement

KELLY LEE OWENS
“Corner Of My Sky (feat. John Cale)”
(Smalltown Supersound)

A CERTAIN RATIO
“Yo Yo Gi”
(Mute)

THE WATERBOYS
“Postcard From The Celtic Dreamtime”
(Cooking Vinyl)

TOOTS & THE MAYTALS
“Three Little Birds (feat Ziggy Marley)”
(Trojan Jamaica/BMG)

HELLO FOREVER
“Everything Is So Hard”
(Rough Trade)

GALYA BISENGALIEVA
“Kantubek”
(One Little Independent)

COSMIC VIBRATIONS Ft DWIGHT TRIBLE
“Nature’s Vision”
(Spiritmuse)

SARAH DAVACHI
“Play The Ghost”
(Late Music)

CRAVEN FAULTS
“Slack Sley & Temple (Live Works)”
(The Leaf Label)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.