The 8th Uncut New Music Playlist of 2021

With another fun-filled issue of Uncut at the printers – more news on that very soon – it’s high time for a new playlist, shining a light on some of the excellent music that helped us make it.

Keep scrolling for tasters from the fine new albums by Dean Wareham and Bedouine, reliably uplifting sentiments from Courtney Barnett and Field Music, noisy interjections from a couple of grizzled indie supergroups, and Mogwai remixed by (half of) New Order. Plus plenty more goodness besides…

DEAN WAREHAM

“Cashing In”

(Double Feature)



BEDOUINE

“It Wasn’t Me”

(The Orchard)



COURTNEY BARNETT

“Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To”

(Marathon Artists)



WARMDUSCHER

“Wild Flowers”

(Bella Union)



CONNAN MOCKASIN

“Flipping Poles”

(Mexican Summer)



PHOEBE BRIDGERS

“That Funny Feeling”

(Dead Oceans)

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/that-funny-feeling-2">That Funny Feeling by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

LA LUZ

“Oh, Blue”

(Hardly Art)



FIELD MUSIC

“Endlessly”

(Memphis Industries)



BUFFALO NICHOLS

“How To Love”

(Fat Possum)



HENRY PARKER

“Nine Herbs Charm”

(Cup And Ring)



MYRIAM GENDRON

“Go Away From My Window”

(Feeding Tube)

<a href="https://myriamgendron.bandcamp.com/album/ma-d-lire-songs-of-love-lost-found">Ma délire – Songs of love, lost & found by Myriam Gendron</a>

C JOYNES

“Waverley Cross”

(Cardinal Fuzz)

<a href="https://cjoynes.bandcamp.com/album/poor-boy-on-the-wire-stereo-mix">Poor Boy On The Wire (Stereo mix) by C Joynes</a>

SPRINGTIME

“Will To Power”

(Joyful Noise)



IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS

“Lágrimas Del Mar”

(International Anthem)

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/open-the-gates">Open The Gates by Irreversible Entanglements</a>

KOKOKO!

“Donne Moi”

(Transgressive)



MOGWAI

“Ritchie Sacramento (Other Two Remix)”

(Rock Action)

<a href="https://mogwai.bandcamp.com/album/take-sides-2">Take Sides by Mogwai</a>

LIGHT CONDUCTOR

“Splitting Light (Radio Edit)”

(Constellation)

<a href="https://lightconductor.bandcamp.com/album/sequence-two">Sequence Two by Light Conductor</a>

NONEXISTENT

“Untitled 9 (Cold Walls)”

(Downwards Records)



SARAH DAVACHI & SEAN McCANN

“Keep Outside The Night”

(Recital)

<a href="https://recitalprogram.bandcamp.com/album/mother-of-pearl">Mother of Pearl by Sarah Davachi & Sean McCann</a>