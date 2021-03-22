The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2021

Hopefully by now you will have had a chance to zone out to our magnificent new Sounds Of The New West Presents Ambient Americana CD, free with the latest issue of Uncut – if not, you can grab yourself a copy here. Anyway, this playlist picks up where the CD leaves off, with a brand new track by Marisa Anderson and William Tyler from their upcoming collaborative album Lost Futures.

There are similarly blissed-out new sounds from Red River Dialect’s David John Morris – written during a nine-month retreat at a Buddhist monastery in Nova Scotia – as well as from Lea Bertucci, Abdullah Ibrahim, Sven Wunder and Carlos Niño. Plus there are welcome returns for Rosali and Gruff Rhys, a new recording of an old song by Judy Collins, and Lucinda Williams covering Sharon Van Etten. Enjoy!

MARISA ANDERSON & WILLIAM TYLER

“Lost Futures”

(Thrill Jockey)

<a href="https://marisaanderson.bandcamp.com/album/lost-futures">Lost Futures by Marisa Anderson/William Tyler</a>

DAVID JOHN MORRIS

“New Safe”

(Hinterground Records)



JUDY COLLINS

“White Bird”

(Wildflower Records)



ROSALI

“Mouth”

(Spinster)

<a href="https://rosali.bandcamp.com/album/no-medium">No Medium by Rosali</a>

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

“Save Yourself”

(Ba Da Bing)



SAMBA TOURÉ

“Sambalama”

(Glitterbeat)



SVEN WUNDER

“En Plein Air”

(Piano Piano)



MATT BERRY

“Aboard”

(Acid Jazz)



GRUFF RHYS

“Loan Your Loneliness”

(Rough Trade)



SQUID

“Paddling”

(Warp)



RURAL TAPES

“Pardon My French”

(Smuggler Music)



DOROTHEA PAAS

“Anything Can’t Happen”

(Telephone Explosion)



LUCY DACUS

“Thumbs”

(Matador)



LEA BERTUCCI

“On Opposite Sides Of Sleep”

(Cibachrome Editions)



ABDULLAH IBRAHIM

“Did You Hear That Sound?”

(Gearbox)



CARLOS NIÑO

“Pleasewakeupalittlefaster, please… (featuring Jamael Dean)”

(International Anthem)

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/more-energy-fields-current">More Energy Fields, Current by Carlos Niño & Friends</a>

GROWING

“Down + Distance”

(Silver Current)

