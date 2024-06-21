Introducing Uncut’s exclusive, ultra-collectible John Lennon CD

The August 2024 issue of Uncut is packed full of goodies for the discerning John Lennon fan. As well as our cover story – a deep dive into Lennon’s creative but turbulent 1973/’74 – there’s a stunning Collector’s Cover, a mini Ultimate Music Guide to all Lennon’s solo albums and a unique, ultra-collective CD featuring new mixes, outtakes and more from the upcoming Mind Games deluxe edition box set. Now read on…

This month’s Uncut CD is rather special. Compiled exclusively for us by the John Lennon estate, it features nine songs taken from the deluxe Mind Games boxset. Why nine, you may ask? Nine was Lennon’s favourite number – present in songs like “One After 909” to “Revolution 9” and “#9 Dream” – and Mind Games was recorded during a period when Lennon and Yoko Ono were re-engaging with their interests in esoteric subjects, exploring everything from palmistry to numerology.

The deluxe Mind Games boxset includes brand new mixes, outtakes and audio documentaries that explore the evolution of each song, from piano demos recorded at Lennon’s home in Surrey through recording sessions at New York’s Record Plant to the final master. Before we reveal the tracklisting for our CD, here’s a few words from Mind Games’ producer and creative director Sean Ono Lennon… “Our Uncut CD shows examples of the types of mixes we’ve included. I think listening to these mixes will give you a sense of the broad scope you can expect from the boxsets. From very polished and what I would consider ‘ultimate’ mixes, to raw elements and outtakes.

“We’ve really tried to include everything we possibly can and we’re really looking forward to hearing people’s feedback. I’m very proud of the work we’ve done on an album that has always meant a lot to me personally.”

1 MIND GAMES

(Evolution Documentary)

The Evolution Documentary mixes tell the story of a track from demo to completion. “Mind Games” began as a piano-and-voice demo recorded at Lennon’s home in Ascot, Surrey in 1970, before he returned to the unfinished song ahead of the Mind Games sessions in summer 1973. The Evolution Documentary follows the song from this initial demo and into the studio, where Lennon gives instructions to the band, and Yoko Ono offers observations from the control room. Then we hear the final mix, starting with guitar, piano and vocal as the other familiar elements are finally introduced. “Mind Games” was the sole single from the album, reaching No 18 in America.

2 I’M THE GREATEST

(Ultimate Mix)

Originally written in 1970, Lennon took the title of “I’m The Greatest” from a quote by Muhammad Ali – but wasn’t sure he could get away with singing the phrase himself. He felt it made much better sense, however, when it came from the mouth of Ringo Starr, who was looking for songs for his 1973 album, Ringo. “I’m The Greatest” became the opening track. Lennon’s original reading was a little maudlin and sarcastic, but by May 1973 he was in upbeat mood as he recorded it in LA with Ringo, George Harrison and Klaus Voormann. This Ultimate mix features John’s original guide vocal.

3 AISUMASEN I’M SORRY

(Ultimate Mix)

One of the hidden gems on Mind Games, “Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)” was Lennon’s apology to Yoko Ono for some of his recent bad behaviour. It’s a tranquil, hypnotic song, with excellent overdubbed pedal steel by Sneaky Pete Kleinow. This Ultimate mix of “Aisumasen” highlights the craft of the Plastic U.F.Ono Band through Ken Ascher’s subtle piano and a stunning onetake guitar solo from David Spinozza. This underscores Lennon’s pained and plaintive vocal, which is given renewed prominence in the new mix.

4 YOU ARE HERE

(Outtake, Take 5)

The lilting “You Are Here” was another Mind Games song written by Lennon for Yoko Ono. It saw him pursue a theme of two people who are born 3,000 miles apart but defy chance to find each other and fall in love. Possibly one of the finest love songs Lennon ever wrote, this outtake is a stunning 10-minute journey with additional lyrics. It finds the Plastic U.F.Ono Band locked into a slow and steady Latin groove. It feels like a song that never needs to end, something to be played as John and Yoko waltz off together into the sunset.

5 TIGHT A$

(Raw Studio Mix)

One of the two rockers on Mind Games, “Tight A$” is presented in Raw Studio Mix form. This mix provides the chance to hear songs as they were recorded live in the studio, without any effects such as echo and delay. And thus it gives us an idea of what the Plastic U.F.Ono band might have sounded like if they had gone on the road. “Would I have liked to play live?” says bassist Gordon Edwards. “It would have been a smash. Can you imagine how good we would have sounded playing these songs together for a period of weeks? Wow.”

6 BRING ON THE LUCIE FREDA PEEPLE

(Elemental Mix)

The Elemental Mix was conceived by Sean Ono Lennon to provide a more stripped-back, acoustic-style version of the album, with some of the more intense features – notably that of the rhythm section – toned down. These were created at the request of fans, who said they wanted to hear tracks they could listen to when at work without getting too distracted. This funky mix of one of the album’s few political songs puts more focus on the guitar and backing vocals alongside Lennon’s own excellent lead vocal.

7 YOU ARE HERE

(Elements Mix)

This second version of “You Are Here” offers a different way into the song. The Elements Mixes isolate a single musical element from each song – perhaps the bass part from “Intuition”, Ken Ascher’s wild piano on “Out The Blue” or the organ from “Mind Games”. In the case of “You Are Here”, it is Sneaky Pete Kleinow’s pedal steel, which brings much of the exotic vibe to this song about distance and travel. “Sneaky Pete had all these tricks to make strange sounds and John loved Sneaky Pete,” says engineer Dan Barbiero. “He would get all excited when he was coming into the studio.” A mystical, magical ride.

8 OUT THE BLUE

(Elemental Mix)

“Out The Blue” was another song on Mind Games where Lennon expressed wonder and gratitude for finding his wife and soulmate. “Two minds, one destiny”, he sings in a similar line to one from “You Are Here”, before likening Ono to a “UFO” – Lennon would claim to have seen a flying saucer in the sky above New York in 1974. This Elemental Mix cuts to the emotional heart of the song, with Lennon’s raw vocal underwritten by minimal musical backing until Ken Ascher’s piano and David Spinozza’s guitar are introduced for the stellar outro.

9 MEAT CITY

(Evolution Documentary)

At nearly eight minutes long, this Evolution mix of “Meat City” tells a fantastic story. It begins with Lennon’s fumbling home demo, as he hits some fat chords and searches for lyrics, seemingly unaware he is even recording. The mix then drops us into the studio, where the song has already evolved a chunky groove, although the twin drummers – Jim Keltner and Rick Marotta – are still struggling to work out how to play together. Come for the groove, stay for the backing vocalists, who deliver great studio banter before the mix takes us into the finished version of one of the album’s most unrestrained moments.

