Roxy Music – Album By Album

I started putting the band together in 1970 when I began working with Graham Simpson, who had played in my college band, The Gas Board. Later that year I met Andy Mackay and he joined us with his synthesiser and oboe, and later saxophone. At this point I was writing the songs on piano and at the same time trying to put together the band to play them. We didn’t have a tape recorder, so Andy suggested his friend Brian Eno could come and record us. Eno brought his huge reel-to-reel Ferrograph machine, and ended up staying on and becoming part of the band, using Andy’s VCS3 synthesiser to create sounds and treat the instruments we were playing. We hit it off, and by the time we started recording the album we had the complete band.

I liked many kinds of music, so stylistically I was keen for the songs to be wide-ranging and

not follow one particular channel. I was lucky with this band in that we had so many different sounds to play with and it was a great opportunity for me to write interesting stuff. Consequently, the first album was an exploration of many styles and so diverse that it indicated many different futures the band could follow. The first Roxy album is an unusual collage of musical elements, and the songs themselves, if you break them down, are just simple experiments in different genres.

This was the first album that any of us had made. We were all hungry to learn and new to the experience of being in a recording studio. It was a dream come true to be able to do this.

EG Management signed us up to Island Records, and they brought in Pete Sinfield from King Crimson to produce us. He seemed to be ideal, very enthusiastic and cheerful. The whole process was a delight. The record was made in a rather bizarre place called Command Studios on Piccadilly, an old movie theatre. How appropriate.

For Your Pleasure

Island, 1973

And for his next trick, Ferry poses as a languorous insider, exposing the darkness at the heart of la dolce vita

After we toured the first record, I had to quickly come up with a new batch of songs for the second album. I moved into this flat in London’s Earl’s Court and started writing there, and my friend Nick de Ville also lent me his cottage where I worked on the songs before taking them to the band. It seems we’d learned a lot on the road in the intervening months since making the first album, and now the band was much stronger and the songs were more knowing.

We went into Air Studios and recording in this great place above Oxford Circus was really a career high for me. By this point I had a better idea of what the band could achieve and what each musician could bring to the record. There was a new bass player, the guitarist John Porter, who, like Graham, had been at university with me, and he brought a certain funkiness to the record. He played an important role, as did Chris Thomas, who we met at Air Studios and who ended up producing the record. He fitted in really well and his enthusiasm brought out the best in me and all the others in the band. Highlights included the solos by Eno and Phil on “Editions Of You”, Andy’s sax on “The Bogus Man” and Paul’s powerful drumming throughout.

This album contains some of my best songs: “Do The Strand”, “In Every Dream Home A Heartache” and “Editions Of You”. There was something about the record that felt complete to me. Everyone excelled themselves and whereas the first album was us throwing ideas in different directions, this was more focused and darker in mood. It captured that time pretty well, I think. I can’t quite explain what was in the air, but we were right on it. I’m very proud of that album.

Stranded

Island, 1973

Eno out, Eddie in – but any potential turmoil is obscured by another set of terrific, swaggering songs

By now everything was running very fast and one album or tour would merge into the next. While we were touring, studio time was being booked for us and I was under pressure to write more songs. I didn’t have much going on in my life apart from touring, my flat and my piano. While recording For Your Pleasure, I’d found this lovely old Steinway grand which has been my great friend ever since. I’ve written most of my life’s work on it.

I remember a couple of different locations when I was writing Stranded. I went to Greece to write some of the songs, including “Mother Of Pearl”. I wrote the lyrics for “A Song for Europe” at a friend’s place down in Sussex, and then “Sunset” in Tenerife, where I was resting after a tonsil operation. One of the album tracks was “Psalm”, which was in fact one of the first songs I’d written in 1971, but hadn’t been finished in time for the first Roxy album.

The big change in the band of course was that Brian Eno had left and Eddie Jobson had joined. In between For Your Pleasure and Stranded, Eddie had worked on These Foolish Things (my first solo album), and his playing had really impressed me. Sadly we lost Eno’s amazing talents, but we gained a prodigious all-round musician, a supremely gifted piano player and violinist. He brought a new musical dimension to the band. Looking back, it would have been so great to have had both of them on the same record.