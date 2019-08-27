Elvis Costello by Elvis Costello: “Time is going backwards!”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE ROOTS

WISE UP GHOST

BLUE NOTE, 2013

A strong set of new songs made in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon- soundtracking hip-hop troupe

Having told myself (and anyone else who’d listen) that I was happy to take my songs directly to the stage, I was taken willing hostage to a scheme by Questlove and engineer Steven Mandel to keep me in a Tardis-like cupboard at NBC until we made a record together. At the turn of the century, in what seemed like the last game of musical chairs, I was briefly signed to Deutsche Grammophon and Def Jam-Island at the same time, then to the Nashville quasi-independent Lost Highway, then to Verve Records for our trip to New Orleans to complete The River In Reverse with Allen Toussaint. Now we were working without a label or a budget, building tracks up from Questlove’s beats, Mandel’s samples of “Can You Be True?” from North or “Radio Silence” from When I Was Cruel, and slices from our own rehearsal jams on songs as widely spaced in time as “High Fidelity” and “Stations Of the Cross”. Those broadcast references were fitting, as the words were initially cut-ups of my own lyrics, written in reaction to events on a news-ticker, 25 years long, from “Pills And Soap” and “Invasion Hit Parade” to “Bedlam” and “The River In Reverse”. “Say something once, why say it again?” as David Byrne once proposed, to which I would reply, “Say something twice, maybe you’ll hear it this time.” So “Cinco Minutos Con Vos” viewed the same events as “Shipbuilding”, only from another hemisphere, and among these outward-bound views – in the last days before we delivered the record to Blue Note – Quest went back into that little cupboard with Ray Angry and Pino Palladino to cut the music for “The Puppet Has Cut His Strings”, a deeply upsetting series of images about my father’s last breath, which I could only let myself utter in the company of new friends.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS

LOOK NOW

CONCORD, 2018

One of Elvis’s finest of this century, a chamber-pop treat featuring Burt Bacharach and Carole King

So here we are, who we are and there you go… This is our latest waxing. All the Imposters parts and the vocal group arrangements for “Mr & Mrs Hush”, “Unwanted Wanted Number”, “Suspect My Tears” and the Carole King co-write, “Burnt Sugar Is So Bitter”, were recorded in the Los Angeles studios where I’d cut King Of America, Spike, Mighty Like A Rose and Painted From Memory. I already had all of the string and horn arrangements in my head when we began the sessions, but put these ideas on the page so they could be added at Electric Lady in New York City. Then we returned to Vancouver to record my vocals. The opening song is “Under Lime”, which tells of the immoral dilemma facing ‘Jimmie’ – a late-’30s musical turn who I left “Standing In The Rain” on National Ransom: “It’s a long way down from the high horse you’re on when you stumble and then you’re thrown…” Burt Bacharach came in to lead the Imposters from the piano on “Don’t Look Now” and “Photographs Can Lie”, just two of the 20 or more songs that we’ve written in the last decade. Another tune for which Burt solved the musical puzzle is “He’s Given Me Things”, which closes with the lines: “He’s given me things you never dreamed of/Where dreams are dashed and trash is praised/He has an awful lot of money/The past can be bought and then erased…”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The October 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from August 15, and available to order online now – with Patti Smith on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Bon Iver, Robbie Robertson, Jeff Buckley, Miles Davis, Brittany Howard, The Hollies, Devendra Banhart, Neil Young and Bob Dylan and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Wilco, Oh Sees, Hiss Golden Messenger and Tinariwen.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.