The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2022

“As I get a l’il older,” considers Kendrick Lamar at the start of his astonishing new single “The Heart Part 5”, “I realise life is perspective…”

So whatever your perspective, we reckon you’ll find plenty to enjoy in the playlist below, not least some tidy new gear from lifelong Uncut faves Drive By-Truckers and Wilco, the compelling returns of Julia Jacklin, Nina Nastasia and Aoife Nessa Frances, and some welcome Latin American sunshine from Daniel Villarreal and Sessa. Don’t delay, dig in today…

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS

“Every Single Storied Flameout”

(ATO)



Advertisement

JULIA JACKLIN

“Lydia Wears A Cross”

(Transgressive)



WILCO

“Tired Of Taking It Out On You”

(dBpm)



KENDRICK LAMAR

“The Heart Part 5”

(Top Dawg / Aftermath)



ANGEL OLSEN

“Big Time”

(Jagjaguwar)



VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ

“Flany Konare”

(World Circuit)



CASS McCOMBS

“Belong To Heaven”

(Anti-)



Advertisement

DANIEL VILLARREAL

“Patria”

(International Anthem)



GWENNO

“Tresor”

(Heavenly)



SESSA

“Gostar do Mundo”

(Mexican Summer)



SHABAKA

“Black Meditation”

(Impulse!)



DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT

“No Gold Teeth”

(UMG)



AOIFE NESSA FRANCES

“Emptiness Follows”

(Partisan)



NINA NASTASIA

“This Is Love”

(Temporary Residence)



BDRMM

“Three”

(Sonic Cathedral)

<a href="https://bdrmm.bandcamp.com/album/three">Three by bdrmm</a>

THE UTOPIA STRONG

“Castalia”

(Rocket Recordings)

