Subscribe
Features Blogs

Send us your questions for Steve Howe of Yes

The guitar ace will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut

Sam Richards
photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

Trending Now

BlogsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Steve Howe of Yes

The guitar ace will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
AlbumAllan Jones - 0

Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974

A wild night, thrillingly recalled
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

Genesis interviewed: “We ended up as a three-piece because we had too many ideas for a five-piece…”

With the imminent re-issue of Peter Gabriel's first four solo albums - and last week's news of Phil Collins'...
Read more

Next to undergo a gentle grilling at the hands of you, the Uncut readers, is guitar adventurer Steve Howe of Yes.

Having witnessed London’s psychedelic revolution first-hand – one of his early bands, Tomorrow, played The 14-Hour Technicolor Dream at Alexandra Palace in 1967 – Howe helped expand the possibilities of rock music when he joined Yes in 1970.

His virtuosic playing in a number of different idioms – rock’n’roll, jazz, blues, folk, classical, you name it – allowed Yes to conquer new realms and chart topographic oceans, becoming the absolute epitome of progressive rock (though Howe, who has always emphasised the considerate, environmentally-aware aspect of the band’s character, says he would have preferred the term ‘soft rock’).

Advertisement

When Yes first split in 1981, Howe formed the supergroup Asia; and he’s released numerous genre-spanning solo albums, as well as playing on records by both Lou Reed and Frankie Goes To Hollywood. Howe eventually returned to the Yes mothership, a vessel he still pilots today. Indeed, Howe’s iteration of the band are about to tour the US, playing 1974’s Relayer in its entirety.

On top of that, Howe is poised to release a new solo album Love Is on BMG in April, alongside a memoir, All My Yesterdays, on Omnibus.

So what do you want to ask an original guitar wizard? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Friday March 13 and Howe will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

BlogsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Steve Howe of Yes

The guitar ace will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.