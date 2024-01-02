Send us your questions for Michael Moorcock!

For more than six decades now, Michael Moorcock has ably straddled the worlds of science fiction, literature, music and countercultural thought.

Rock fans may know him best for his key role in establishing Hawkwind’s cosmic credentials, his lyrics for Blue Öyster Cult, or his own records with The Deep Fix.

Sci-fi followers will know him as the influential editor of New Worlds magazine, creator of the Elric saga and the Jerry Cornelius books; on the more literary side, 2016’s acclaimed Mother London was an ambitious psychogeographical survey of England’s postwar capital.

In recent times, Moorcock has embarked on a fruitful collaboration with Don Falcone’s cosmic prog band Spirits Burning – you can listen to and buy their latest album together, The End Of All Songs – Part 1, here.

Now Moorcock has kindly consented to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So, what do you want to ask a space-rocking sci-fi titan? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk and Michael will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.