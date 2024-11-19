For many years, Gary Kemp was known primarily as the guitarist and chief songwriter for Spandau Ballet, architect of ubiquitous ’80s hits such as “True” and “Gold”. Possibly you also knew him as Ronnie Kray, or Sy Spector from The Bodyguard.

Recently, though, you’re more likely to have seen Kemp fronting Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets, garnering acclaim for his sensitive interpretations of early Pink Floyd material. His popular Rockonteurs podcast – hosted alongside Saucerful bandmate Guy Pratt – has underlined the depth of his musical knowledge.

Pratt also appears on Kemp’s new solo album This Destination, due out on January 31 via East West.

Ahead of its release, Kemp has kindly agreed to undergo a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what would you like to ask this pop craftsman and all-round rockonteur? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Tuesday (November 26) and Gary will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.