Send us your questions for Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris is an artist who surely needs no introduction for Uncut readers. Since finding acclaim as Gram Parsons’ duet partner in the early 1970s, she’s proudly carried the torch for traditional American songwriting, keeping one foot in the Nashville establishment while always seeking out new truths in her own songs and as a masterful interpreter of others’.

She’s won 14 Grammys – including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 – and collaborated with many other songwriting greats: Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, the list goes on.

Although she hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s The Traveling Kind with Rodney Crowell, Harris has been active during lockdown, playing livestream gigs with her band The Red Dirt Boys and readying a terrific archive release: Ramble In Music City: The Lost Concert is a recently unearthed live recording of Harris and her crack band of the time, The Nash Ramblers, tearing it up at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in September 1990 (the album’s out on September 3 and you can pre-order it here).

So, what do you want to ask Emmylou Harris? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Wednesday (August 25) and she’ll answer the best ones in the next issue of Uncut.