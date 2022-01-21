Send us your questions for Cowboy Junkies

The next band to kindly volunteer for a gentle grilling by you, the Uncut readers, are alt.country pioneers Cowboy Junkies.

Formed in Toronto in 1985 by Michael, Margo and Peter Timmins plus bassist Alan Anton, Cowboy Junkies have were ahead of the curve in rejecting ’80s studio trickery to record landmark album The Trinity Session in a church, its languid and haunting sound proving hugely influential.

Since then, the band’s discography has expanded to include more than 20 albums, including the powerful recent one-two of All That Reckoning – partly inspired by William Blake and described by Uncut as resonating “on both an intimate and universal level” – and its moving follow-up Ghosts, dedicated to the Timmins siblings’ mother, who died in 2018.

Last year, Cowboy Junkies contributed a terrific cover of Bob Dylan’s “I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You” to Uncut’s Dylan Revisited CD:

What do they have planned next? You’ll have to ask! Send your questions about anything and everything Cowboy Junkies-related to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by this Monday (Jan 24) and Michael and Margo will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.