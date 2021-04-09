Introducing Uncut’s amazing Bob Dylan covers CD

We are proud to announce that the June 2021 issue of Uncut – in UK shops from April 15 – comes with one of the best free, covermounted CDs we’ve ever given away: Dylan Revisited.

To celebrate Bob Dylan‘s 80th birthday, 14 esteemed artists – including The Flaming Lips, Low, Richard Thompson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Cowboy Junkies and The Weather Station – have recorded brand new versions of classic Dylan songs exclusively for us.

What’s more, the CD also features a previously unreleased Dylan track!

The full tracklisting for Dylan Revisited is:

Bob Dylan – Too Late (Acoustic Version)

Richard Thompson – This Wheel’s On Fire

Courtney Marie Andrews – To Ramona

The Flaming Lips – Lay Lady Lay

The Weather Station – Precious Angel

Cowboy Junkies – I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You

Thurston Moore – Buckets Of Rain

Fatoumata Diawara – Blowin’ In The Wind

Brigid Mae Power – One More Cup Of Coffee

Low – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – Dark Eyes

Patterson Hood & Jay Gonzalez – Blind Willie McTell

Frazey Ford – The Times They Are a-Changin’

Jason Lytle – Most Of The Time

Weyes Blood – Sad Eyed Lady Of The Lowlands

To reiterate – because we’re still amazed about this ourselves – all these covers were recorded specifically for Uncut and, along with the Dylan song, are currently unavailable anywhere else.

You can pre-order a copy of the June 2021 issue of Uncut and our Dylan Revisited CD here.

More details on the rest of the issue to follow soon…