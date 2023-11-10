A sneak peek at Uncut’s essential Review Of 2023

The latest issue of Uncut is now available and features our essential albums, reissues, films and books from the last 12 months.

Inside, you will find a host of brand new and exclusive interviews. Find out what makes a good collaborator for John Cale, discover Arooj Aftab‘s pre-show rituals and why Corinne Bailey Rae is “pushing boundaries”…

Paul Simon looks back on 2023 – a year of brilliant music and “emotional searching” – how he’s still writing and recording new material despite potentially devastating setbacks: “It’s kind of an obsession… a sickness!”

There are more exclusives, including Ray Davies on The Kinks‘ glorious 60th anniversary – and what the venerable singer-songwriter plans to do next: “A folk-rock musical about singing families.” Elsewhere, PJ Harvey allows us behind the scenes of the sessions for her latest studio album, I Inside The Old Year Dying.

Our free CD brings together 15 of the year’s best tracks, including The Coral, Lisa O’Neill, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Yo La Tengo, Israel Nash, Teenage Fanclub and many more.

Meanwhile, Shirley Collins reveals all about sad songs, soot-filled trains and he famous sloe gin – “to be sipped carefully.”

There’s J Mascis and co on the story behind Dinosaur Jr.’s track, “Start Choppin’” – their tyrannosaurus-sized hit against the backdrop of grunge’s peak.

This month’s Album by Album features avant-jazz trio The Necks, who walk us through his path from their expansive debut to multi-layered latest record, Travel, while former Go-Between Robert Forster choses the albums that lit his candle.

At the heart of our Review Of The Year, of course, are our essential lists of the 75 Best Albums, 30 Best Archival Releases, 20 Best Films and 10 Best Books of 2023.

Dig in and let us know what you think… letters@uncut.co.uk