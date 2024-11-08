“…a 1960s alternative reality where Dusty Springfield, Françoise Hardy and Brenda Lee worked in the same warehouse and smoked hash together on breaks…”

Since we introduced My Life In Music back in Take 108*, in 2006, it’s become an essential component of Uncut, an opportunity for the artists we most admire to reveal all about the albums that have inspired them.

As this is our Review Of The Year issue, we thought it might be fun to tweak the My Life In Music format accordingly. So we asked the stars of 2024 to tell us about the musical discoveries that have blown them away this year, from new albums and reissues to music books, documentaries and gigs. The result is a 32-page A5 book given away free with our Review Of The Year issue.

As with the very best examples of My Life In Music, the 23 entries in this My Year In Music book are full of revelations and surprises. As a consequence, we hope you’ll find some exciting treasures of your own – much as you would, really, in a regular issue of Uncut.

Notebooks at the ready, then, for some precious recommendations direct form rock’s top table.

Find out about…

* In case you were wondering, the first artist in the MLIM hotseat was Siouxsie Sioux