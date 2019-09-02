Springsteen! Fela! Miles!

The music highlights at this year's BFI London Film Festival

This year’s BFI London Film Festival has come rolling round and, as ever, there’s a slew of Uncut-friendly music docs in the programme. Springsteen fans will enjoy the companion piece to the Boss’s Western Stars album; Ron Wood‘s fascinating life in and out of the Stones is the focus of a Mike Figgis film; there’s also new docs on the endlessly fascinating stories of Fela Kuti and Miles Davis. And among the more leftfield inclusions, there’s a dive in the Mexico City punk/New Wave underground of the mid-80s while Eldon Wayne Hoke – aka El Duce – and his punk band The Mentors also feature. Trailers for most of ’em below. Meanwhile, here’s a link to the full festival line up, how to buy tickets and all that.

WESTERN STARS

[DIR: THOM ZIMNY]

MYSTIFY

[DIR: RICHARD LOWENSTEIN]

SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME

[DIR: MIKE FIGGIS]

MY FRIEND FELA

[DIR: JOEL ZITO ARAUJO]

MILES DAVIS: BIRTH OF THE COOL

[DIR: STANLEY NELSON]

THE EL DUCE TAPES

[DIR: RODNEY ASCHER, RYAN SEXTON, DAVID LAWRENCE]

THIS IS NOT BERLIN

[DIR: HARI SAMA]

CUNNINGHAM 3D

[DIR: ALLA KOVGAN]

