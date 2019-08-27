Introducing Elton John: A Life In Pictures

Our latest addition to the Uncut family is on sale now

A few years ago, some of you will remember, we ran a new series of specials under the A Life In Pictures aegis. This month, we’ve chosen to revisit Life In Pictures as a means of celebrating the extraordinary, colourful life and career of an artist who appears to have been tailor-made for such a striking visual accompaniment. Behold! The glasses, the costumes, the sheer maximalist splendor of Elton John in all his many, wonderful guises – from Troubador balladeer and beyond. The Elton: A Life In Pictures is in the shops now and you can also buy a copy from our online store. Here’s John Robinson, our one shots editor, to tell you more about it.

Elton: A Life In Pictures is a lavish 100 page tribute to pop’s most enduringly outrageous performer, saluting the 50 plus years he has spent as the lord of the keyboard.

What a life – and what pictures! The team behind Uncut’s long-running Ultimate Music Guides have brought their passion and expertise to this deluxe new product, which uses classic and rare photographs to fully chronicle Elton’s extraordinary musical journey.

With rare shots of his first band, to his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, via glam rock, massive ballads (and bigger shoes!), this is a life that can be vividly seen as well as heard. Thanks to the man’s great candour in interviews, we’ve been able to extract entertaining comment from the archives of NME, Melody Maker and Uncut to accompany each one.

With his dues paid, Elton’s rise was rapid, and his enjoyment of his fame enormous. Here you’ll find handsome documents of the many career high points – the Troubadour, 1970; Dodgers Stadium, 1975 – that we’ve since seen dramatized in his biopic Rocketman. You’ll also find a window into Elton’s celebrity life: his pals, the parties, the costumes.

Electric boots and a mohair suit – we’ve got those and all the rest. You can read it in our magazine…

