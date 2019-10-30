The 24th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

New Frazey Ford, Spain and Six Organs Of Admittance - plus Thurston Moore covers New Order!
Apologies — it’s been a while since I’ve posted a Playlist, but a number of factors, both work and otherwise, have kept me busy elsewhere. The good news is, there’s a ton of good stuff below: new Spain, Frazey Ford, Six Organs Of Admittance, the continued unfolding brilliance of the Bonny Light Horseman album plus some Lambchop I wasn’t expecting. Anyway, please – fill your boots, folks.
Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner
1.
LAMBCHOP
“So Modern So Tight”
(City Slang)
2.
FRAZEY FORD
“The Kids Are Having None Of It”
(Arts & Crafts)
3.
ITASCA
“Only A Traveler”
(Paradise Of Bachelors)
4.
THURSTON MOORE
“Leave Me Alone”
(Cargo Records UK)
5.
SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE
“Two Forms Moving”
(Drag City)
6.
BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN
“Deep In Love”
(37d03d Records)
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
7.
SPAIN
“Night Crawling”
(Diamond Soul Recordings)
8.
MOUNT EERIE/JULIE DOIRON
“Love Without Possession”
(P.W. Elverum & Sun)
9.
TAME IMPALA
“It Might Be Time”
(Fiction Records)
10.
SQUIRREL FLOWER
“Red Shoulder”
(Polyvinyl)
11.
WOLF PARADE
“Against The Day”
(Sub Pop)
12.
PEDRO KASTELIJNS
“Olhos da Raposa” [Live at Cami’s Living Room]
(OAR)
The December 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from October 17, and available to order online now – with Bob Dylan on the cover and an exclusive unreleased Dylan track on our free CD. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Robert Smith, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Pink Floyd, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Lynne, Booker T, Tindersticks and much more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.