The 24th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

New Frazey Ford, Spain and Six Organs Of Admittance - plus Thurston Moore covers New Order!

Apologies — it’s been a while since I’ve posted a Playlist, but a number of factors, both work and otherwise, have kept me busy elsewhere. The good news is, there’s a ton of good stuff below: new Spain, Frazey Ford, Six Organs Of Admittance, the continued unfolding brilliance of the Bonny Light Horseman album plus some Lambchop I wasn’t expecting. Anyway, please – fill your boots, folks.

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

LAMBCHOP

“So Modern So Tight”

(City Slang)

2.

FRAZEY FORD

“The Kids Are Having None Of It”

(Arts & Crafts)

3.

ITASCA

“Only A Traveler”

(Paradise Of Bachelors)

4.

THURSTON MOORE

“Leave Me Alone”

(Cargo Records UK)

5.

SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE

“Two Forms Moving”

(Drag City)

<a href="http://sixorgansofadmittance.bandcamp.com/album/companion-rises">Companion Rises by Six Organs of Admittance</a>

6.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

“Deep In Love”

(37d03d Records)

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

7.

SPAIN

“Night Crawling”

(Diamond Soul Recordings)

<a href="http://spaintheband.com/track/night-crawling">夜這い [Night Crawling] by Spain</a>

8.

MOUNT EERIE/JULIE DOIRON

“Love Without Possession”

(P.W. Elverum & Sun)

9.

TAME IMPALA

“It Might Be Time”

(Fiction Records)

10.

SQUIRREL FLOWER

“Red Shoulder”

(Polyvinyl)

11.

WOLF PARADE

“Against The Day”

(Sub Pop)

12.

PEDRO KASTELIJNS

“Olhos da Raposa” [Live at Cami’s Living Room]

(OAR)

The December 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from October 17, and available to order online now – with Bob Dylan on the cover and an exclusive unreleased Dylan track on our free CD. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Robert Smith, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Pink Floyd, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Lynne, Booker T, Tindersticks and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.