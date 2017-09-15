The 34th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Includes Björk, Michael Head, Michael Chapman, Michael Lau, Margo Price, Four Tet, Grateful Dead, Funkadelic, Robert Plant and much more
A lot to get through this week but, as usual, headline new arrivals: the absolute killer live set from Nathan Bowles’ new trio, rolling a bit like an Appalachian 75 Dollar Bill; something from Margo Price’s unexpectedly swift second album; old Josh Abrams scores just dropped on Bandcamp; Michael Lau duetting with Natalie Prass; Funkadelic remixed; new tracks from Michael Head and Michael Chapman; one more amazing taster for the Four Tet LP, now confirmed for the end of the month; Björk; William Tyler’s sweet edits of Grateful Dead feedback; and the protean boogie of Long Hots. RIP Grant Hart.
1 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)
Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo
2 Laura Baird – I Wish I Were A Sparrow (Ba Da Bing)
3 Various Artists – I Belong To This Band: 85 Years Of Sacred Harp Recordings (Dust To Digital)
4 Robert Plant – Carry Fire (Nonesuch)
5 Margo Price – All American Made (Third Man)
6 Girl Ray – Earl Grey (Moshi Moshi)
7 Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra – The Reason Why Volume 3 (Headspin)
8 Caribou – Sandy (City Slang)
9 US69 – I’m On My Way (Buddah)
10 Various Artists – Bill Brewster Presents Tribal Rites (Eskimo)
11 Jozef Van Wissem – Nobody Living Can Ever Make Me Turn Back
(Consouling Sounds)
12 Joshua Abrams – Music For Life Itself & The Interrupters (Eremite)
Music For Life Itself & The Interrupters by Joshua Abrams
13 Michael Nau – The Load (Suicide Squeeze)
14 Funkadelic – Reworked By Detroiters (Westbound)
15 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)
16 Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins (RCA)
17 Wu-Tang Clan – Don’t Stop (Mass Appeal)
18 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Adios Senor Pussycat (Violette)
19 Mammal Hands – Shadow Work (Gondwana)
20 Grant Hart – 2541 (SST)
21 Dean McPhee – Four Stones (Hood Faire)
22 The Grateful Dead (Edited By William Tyler) – Stealies In Earthquake Country (Soundcloud)
23 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)
24 Michael Chapman & Ehud Barai – EB = MC 2 (Nana Disc)
25 Four Tet – Scientists (Text)
26 Various Artists – Feel The Music Vol 1: Compiled By Paul Major (Anthology)
27 Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers (Constellation)
28 Björk – The Gate (One Little Indian)
29 Nathan Bowles Trio – Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 (Bandcamp)
Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Nathan Bowles Trio
30 Long Hots – Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 (Bandcamp)
Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Long Hots
31 Secret Pyramid – Two Shadows Collide (Ba Da Bing)
32 Brendan Benson – Half A Boy (And Half A Man) (Readymade)