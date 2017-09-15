The 34th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Includes Björk, Michael Head, Michael Chapman, Michael Lau, Margo Price, Four Tet, Grateful Dead, Funkadelic, Robert Plant and much more

A lot to get through this week but, as usual, headline new arrivals: the absolute killer live set from Nathan Bowles’ new trio, rolling a bit like an Appalachian 75 Dollar Bill; something from Margo Price’s unexpectedly swift second album; old Josh Abrams scores just dropped on Bandcamp; Michael Lau duetting with Natalie Prass; Funkadelic remixed; new tracks from Michael Head and Michael Chapman; one more amazing taster for the Four Tet LP, now confirmed for the end of the month; Björk; William Tyler’s sweet edits of Grateful Dead feedback; and the protean boogie of Long Hots. RIP Grant Hart.

1 Gunn-Truscinski Duo – Bay Head (Three Lobed Recordings)

Bay Head by Gunn-Truscinski Duo

2 Laura Baird – I Wish I Were A Sparrow (Ba Da Bing)

3 Various Artists – I Belong To This Band: 85 Years Of Sacred Harp Recordings (Dust To Digital)

4 Robert Plant – Carry Fire (Nonesuch)

5 Margo Price – All American Made (Third Man)

6 Girl Ray – Earl Grey (Moshi Moshi)

7 Goran Kajfes Subtropic Arkestra – The Reason Why Volume 3 (Headspin)

8 Caribou – Sandy (City Slang)

9 US69 – I’m On My Way (Buddah)

10 Various Artists – Bill Brewster Presents Tribal Rites (Eskimo)

11 Jozef Van Wissem – Nobody Living Can Ever Make Me Turn Back

(Consouling Sounds)

12 Joshua Abrams – Music For Life Itself & The Interrupters (Eremite)

Music For Life Itself & The Interrupters by Joshua Abrams

13 Michael Nau – The Load (Suicide Squeeze)

14 Funkadelic – Reworked By Detroiters (Westbound)

15 James Holden & The Animal Spirits – The Animal Spirits (Border Community)

16 Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins (RCA)

17 Wu-Tang Clan – Don’t Stop (Mass Appeal)

18 Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Adios Senor Pussycat (Violette)

19 Mammal Hands – Shadow Work (Gondwana)

20 Grant Hart – 2541 (SST)

21 Dean McPhee – Four Stones (Hood Faire)

22 The Grateful Dead (Edited By William Tyler) – Stealies In Earthquake Country (Soundcloud)

23 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – The Kid (Western Vinyl)

24 Michael Chapman & Ehud Barai – EB = MC 2 (Nana Disc)

25 Four Tet – Scientists (Text)

26 Various Artists – Feel The Music Vol 1: Compiled By Paul Major (Anthology)

27 Godspeed You! Black Emperor – Luciferian Towers (Constellation)

28 Björk – The Gate (One Little Indian)

29 Nathan Bowles Trio – Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 (Bandcamp)

Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Nathan Bowles Trio

30 Long Hots – Live At Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 (Bandcamp)

Live at Three Lobed/WXDU Hopscotch Afternoon Jamboree 2017 by Long Hots

31 Secret Pyramid – Two Shadows Collide (Ba Da Bing)

32 Brendan Benson – Half A Boy (And Half A Man) (Readymade)