The 19th Uncut Playlist Of 2017

Starting the day here with a deep dive into this “Peaceful Protest” comp from RVNG INTL, which I think is available on multiple cassettes at Moogfest in North Carolina this weekend. It’s an ambient response to our calamitous moment, staffed by a bunch of artists I must confess to never having heard before. Just embarked, anyhow, on “The Arts Are The First To Go” by Zach Cooper. Interesting project.

Elsewhere here, more potent environmental music from Janek Schaefer; a second excellent track from the forthcoming Grizzly Bear comeback; Sampha duetting with an extended Curtis Mayfield sample for Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded; the always-welcome CRB; the mighty Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, now adding a little early REM nuance to their Drive-By Truckers gone hardcore melee; and Brigid Mae Power sitting in a field.

A reminder, too, that our new issue is just out (the one with Roger Waters on the cover; more details here), and that Aldous Harding’s “Party”, a record that feels a bit derivative at first but that has grown on me a lot, is also out today. Please enjoy…

1 Joshua Abrams – Magnetoception (Eremite)

2 Janek Schaefer – Glitter In My Tears (Room 40)

3 Cornelius – Mellow Waves (Rostrum Records)

4 Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound (Columbia)

5 Desertshore – Arc Of An Arrow Blind (Darkhan)

6 Black Grape – Pop Voodoo (UMC)

7 Fuzzy Haskins – I’ve Got My Thang Together (Westbound/Ace)

8 Heather Trost – Agistri (LM Duplication)

9 Floating Points – Reflections – Mojave Desert (Pluto)

10 Everything Is Recorded – Close But Not Quite (XL)

11 Art Feynman – Blast Off Through The Wicker (Western Vinyl)

12 Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs The Jealous Machines (Sub Pop)

13 Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Behold The Seer (Silver Arrow)

14 James Elkington – Wintres Woma (Paradise Of Bachelors)

15 Brigid Mae Power – Down On The Ground (Youtube)

16 Richard Dawson – Peasant (Domino)

17 Larkin Grimm – Chasing An Illusion (Northern Spy)

18 Harry Taussig & Max Ochs – The Music Of Harry Taussig & Max Ochs (Tompkins Square)

19 Sheer Mag – Need To Feel Your Love (Static Shock)

20 Aldous Harding – Party (4AD)

21 The Necks – Unfold (Ideologic Organ)

22 Bitchin Bajas – Vibraquatic (Kallistei Editions)

23 Bitchin Bajas – Water Wrackets (Kallistei Editions)

24 Various Artists – Psychic Migrations (Cinewax/Volcom Stone)

25 Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires – Youth Detention (Don Giovanni)

26 The Grateful Dead – Cornell ‘77(Rhino)

27 Various Artists – Peaceful Protest (RVNG INTL)