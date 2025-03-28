It says a lot about Roger Daltrey’s support for the Teenage Cancer Trust that when The Who take the stage at the Royal Albert Hall it is the band’s first show for almost exactly a year – in fact, it’s their first since last year’s Teenage Cancer Trust show. And The Who will be back here again on Sunday to headline a second evening on behalf of the charity. Tonight, at least, Daltrey and Pete Townshend are in fine form, delivering a set packed with hits but also containing a great deal of warmth, humour and character. On the likes of “Love, Reign O’er Me”, “Behind Blue Eyes” and “5.15”, they don’t quite roll back the years, as much as embrace the reality of their age with a heartening defiance.

The Who first played the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust a quarter of a century ago in 2000. On that occasion, they were joined by special guests including Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Eddie Vedder and Nigel Kennedy. For last year’s show, they were accompanied by an orchestra. But this time round, it’s just the band – Pete and Roger, plus five others including Zac Starkey on drums and Simon Townshend on second guitar. “Do you miss the orchestra?” gasps Townshend after whirl-winding his way through “Pinball Wizard”. “I fucking do. When we had the orchestra, I only had to pretend to play.”

Townshend is feeling particularly fragile as he’s just had his left knee replaced – news that is greeted with nods of sympathy from a crowd that has aged with the band. When Daltrey, now 81 but astonishingly spry, fluffs a line on “I Can See For Miles”, he blames it on a “senior moment”. Later he complains of failing eyesight to go with his poor hearing – “if I lose my voice, I’ll have the full ‘Tommy’,” he jokes.

That doesn’t seem likely. Daltrey’s voice is a miracle, and he knows it. After a pair of looseners to get everybody in the mood – “I Can’t Explain” and “Substitute” – Daltrey moves through the gears, with fantastic renditions of demanding numbers like “Bargain” and “The Real Me”. By the time we reach “5.15”, it’s clear he’s singing as well as ever, and when he hits the extended, agonising howl of “looooove” after Townshend’s solo on “Love, Reign O’Er Me”, it brings the crowd to their feet. That song is one of the highlights, with Townshend delivering a frantic performance that has the rest of the band watching his hands searching for a cue on where to go next.

The set is a masterclass in giving the fans what they want, from the beautiful performance of “Behind Blue Eyes”, which at times is just Pete and Roger working together to fill the song, to the rare airing of “Love Ain’t For Keeping” and then the quick-fire medley of “My Generation”/“Cry If You Want Me”/“See Me Feel Me”/“Listening To You”. Townshend gets a couple of songs on lead vocal: a great “The Seeker” and later “Eminence Front” – the latter to give Daltrey’s voice a break as it follows the taxing medley. Between songs, Daltrey praises the charity and urges further support in raising funds, with Townshend watching his friend’s passion with obvious pride.

The final straight begins with the crowd singalong “You Better You Bet” followed by “Baba O’Riley” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again” in quick succession. Those two epics draw the best from the entire band, with keyboard player Loren Gold enjoying his big moment on the intro to “Baba O’Riley” while Starkey wallops the drums. As “Won’t Get Fooled Again” crashes along, Daltrey breaks out the harmonica, locking perfectly into Townshend’s guitar. The rest of the band then slips away, leaving the stage to “the two old farts at the front” who close the set together with “Tea And Theatre” from Endless Wire, a song about the band, what they did, who they were and what remains: “We play them as one; We’re older now; All of us sad; All of us free; Before we walk from this stage; Two of us”. New knee, old friends, a good cause and testament to one of the most unlikely and enduring partnerships in music.

The Who’s set list, the Royal Albert Hall, London, March 27, 2025:

I Can’t Explain

Substitute

Who Are You?

The Kids Are Alright

I Can See For Miles

Bargain

Pinball Wizard

Love Ain’t For Keepin’

The Seeker

Behind Blue Eyes

The Real Me

5.15

I’m One

Love, Reign O’Er Me

My Generation/Cry If You Want/See Me Feel Me/Listening To You

Eminence Front

You Better, You Bet

Baba O’Reilly

Won’t Get Fooled Again

Tea & Theatre