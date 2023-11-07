Uncut – Review Of The Year 2023

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Paul Simon, PJ Harvey, Ray Davies, Shirley Collins, John Cale, Arooj Aftab, Robert Forster and more all feature in Uncut‘s Review Of The Year 2023 issue, in UK shops from November 9 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with two gifts: a stunning giant-sized Bob Dylan posterzine featuring a rare interview with Dylan; and also a 15-track Best Of 2023 CD starring Yo La Tengo, Califone, Jason Isbell, Craven Faults, Israel Nash, Modern Nature, Fatoumata Diawara, The Coral, Teenage Fanclub, Lisa O’Neill and more!

BOB DYLAN: As 1978 began, Dylan prepared to shift gear yet again. Launching his first world tour since the ‘electric’ controversy of 1966, he seemed intent on another decisive and equally dramatic break with his past. But what followed over the next 12 months was transformative, even by Dylan’s mercurial standards…

THE BEATLES: The full, miraculous story of how the Fab Four were reunited for the last Beatles song, “Now And Then” – plus inside Red and Blue redux!

THE BEST OF 2023: We count down the year’s top 75 new albums, top 30 archival releases, 20 films and 10 books. Plus John Cale, Arooj Aftab and Corinne Bailey Rae on their transformative last 12 months

PAUL SIMON: With his latest effort Seven Psalms riding high in our Best Albums Of 2023, the legendary singer-songwriter opens up about his lifelong musical and spiritual quests

PJ HARVEY: Rife with magical realism and West Country folklore, Harvey’s I Inside The Old Year Dying was another key album of 2023. Here, we go behind the scenes at the recording sessions, accompanied by her close collaborators

RAY DAVIES: The Kinks turned 60 this year – so what better opportunity for their chief architect to reflect on the enduring legacy of his wonderful songs? He also reveals what’s next: “A folk-rock musical about musical families!”

AN AUDIENCE WITH… SHIRLEY COLLINS: After another remarkable year, the Sussex folk legend talks saddest songs, soot-filled trains and her famous sloe gin

THE MAKING OF “START CHOPPIN'” BY DINOSAUR JR: As Where You Been turns 30, J Mascis and co tell all about their Tyrannosaurus-sized hit

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH THE NECKS: More from our Albums Of The Year, as the avant-garde jazz trio take us through their back catalogue. Epic improvisations ahoy…

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH ROBERT FORSTER: The Go-Between – and creator of another one of our Albums Of The Year – on the records that lit his candle: “Everything changed at that moment”

REVIEWED Bill Ryder-Jones, Peter Gabriel, Harp, Jessi Colter, James Elkington, Madhuvanti Pal, The Black Crowes, Donovan, Kate Bush, Jimi Hendrix, Nicky Hopkins and more

PLUS Gram Parsons, X-Ray Spex, The Modern Jazz And Folk Ensemble… and introducing the Truckers-endorsed cathartic indie-rock of Wednesday

