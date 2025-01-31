CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Advertisement

Every print edition of this issue of Uncut comes free with an exclusive Wilco CD called Noisy Ghosts, featuring tracks taken from their upcoming A Ghost Is Born 20th-anniversary edition along with one track unique to this compilation

WILCO: Uncut meets Jeff Tweedy and his cohorts in Chicago to unearth the triumphs and tribulations behind Wilco’s artistic triumph, A Ghost Is Born. “If you don’t have any kind of struggle in your life, how do you learn anything..?”

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE: Sixty years on, Grace Slick and her former co-conspirators recall taking the counterculture to the masses. “We felt that we were on the crest of a wave,” we learn. “Of course, you think it’s going to last forever.”

Advertisement

PATTERSON HOOD: The Drive-By Trucker reactivates his long-dormant solo career. “I just have to follow what my gut tells me,” he says. “That’s all I can do.”

THE ZOMBIES: Colin Blunstone, Rod Argent and their bandmates look back in wonder. “The enjoyment and the applause has made it all worthwhile,” they confide. “It was something we never expected to see in 1968…”

GANG OF FOUR: As the radical post-punks go on tour one last time, Jon King and Hugo Burnham revisit the band’s potent early days. “We were banned more than the Sex Pistols!”

RICHARD DAWSON: We meet the singular songwriter at his allotment, tending his compelling new album End Of The Middle. “A song is a form of magic,” he tells us.

VASHTI BUNYAN: The bucolic singer-songwriter on Nick Drake, Monty Python and her remarkable second life: “I still don’t quite understand it!”

THROWING MUSES: Kristin Hersh counts backwards through one of indie-rock’s most gloriously idiosyncratic catalogues.

PP ARNOLD: Sabotaged by Rod Stewart, spiked by Andrew Loog Oldham… how the soul singer’s future rested on the success of her signature track.

THE WHITE STRIPES: Rewind to Jack and Meg at the height of White Stripes mania in 2005.

REVIEWED: New albums by Edwyn Collins, Edith Frost, Sam Fender, David Grubbs, Immersion | Suss, Lonnie Holley, The Tubs, Panda Bear; archive releases by Steve Reich, Godley & Creme, Yachts, Ella Fitzgerald and You Ishihara; Spiritualized and The Jesus Lizard live; Led Zeppelin on the big screen.

PLUS: David Lynch and Sam Moore depart; The Soft Boys reunite; Wolfgang Flür on his favourite albums; Fugazi doc revealed; Torres and Julien Baker team up… and introducing Sam Moss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR