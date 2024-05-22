Uncut – July 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Joni Mitchell, Paul Weller, Kraftwerk, Stevie Nicks, Steve Albini, Grateful Dead, Arooj Aftab, John Cale, Warren Ellis, Bonny Light Horseman, Mark E Smith and Inspiral Carpets, Josef K, Beach Boys, The Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young with Crazy Horse and more all feature in Uncut‘s July 2024 issue, in UK shops from May 24 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – Coast To Coast, featuring 15 tracks of the month’s best new music by John Cale, The Dirty Three, Linda Thompson, The Folk Implosion, John Grant, Cassandra Jenkins, Eiko Ishibashi, Bill MacKay and more

Advertisement

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT:

JONI MITCHELL: Hymning Hejira. A new box set brings Joni’s masterpiece back into focus. Friends and collaborators are on-hand to reveal its secrets while admirers – including The Weather Station, Weyes Blood, Allison Russell and Courtney Marie Andrews – celebrate its enduring magic

KRAFTWERK: As Autubahn turns 50, we explore the genesis of the Robots: free jazz, LSD and electronic flutes!

Advertisement

STEVIE NICKS: With UK shows upcoming, this recently unearthed interview offers rare insights: her fear of computers, Mick Fleetwood’s jewellery and getting a talking-to from Tom Petty!

STEVE ALBINI: The iconoclastic music maker remembered by Jon Spencer, David Gedge and David Grubbs. Requiescat!

GRATEFUL DEAD: As Dead & Company prepare to take over the Sphere in Las Vegas, we chart the history of the Dead via 20 classic live shows – from the Acid Tests onwards

JOHN CALE: At 82, there’s no stopping Cale’s late-career hot streak. What motivates him? “Things are getting worse faster, but I’m going to fight by way through it.”

AROOJ AFTAB: The New York-based Pakistani artist continues to redefine the parameters of 21st century music with her unique and intoxicating blend of styles and traditions

AN AUDIENCE WITH… WARREN ELLIS: On Nick Cave, The Dirty Three, punching violins and the benefits of air fryers

THE MAKING OF “I WANT YOU” BY INSPIRAL CARPETS featuring MARK E SMITH: How the Madchester mainstays hooked up with a local legend… and all hell broke loose!

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN: Anais Mitchell, Josh Kaufman and Eric D Johnson talk us through the best of their recorded highlights

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH SAMANTHA MORTON: The actor, director and now singer on her essential aural companions: “When you’re lonely, music becomes your friend”

REVIEWED: Paul Weller, Cassandra Jenkins, The Folk Implosion, Eiko Ishibashi, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Cindy Lee, Madeleine Peyroux, Tom Verlaine, Animal Collective, Margo Guryan, Master Wilburn Burchette, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Bruce Springsteen, The Beach Boys, Pete Seeger, Mama Cass and more

PLUS: The Rolling Stones with Irma Thomas, back to school with Robyn Hitchcock, Josef K continue to fascinate, Dhani Harrison meets Tuvan throat singers Huun-Huur-Tu, introducing Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Blues Band

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR