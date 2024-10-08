Uncut – December 2024

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Every print edition of this issue comes with a free, 14-track CD compiled by Kim Deal and featuring music from The Stooges, Radiohead, Black Sabbath, Joy Division, Neu!, Stereolab and more

THE CURE: 16 years on from their last album, The Cure return with a powerful and emotional new record. But as Robert Smith reveals, Songs Of A Lost World is only half the story…

KIM DEAL: The Pixie, Breeder and now solo artist explains how iguanas, ukeleles and the Florida Keys have shaped her new album

THE MC5: This extract from a new oral history tells the turbulent tale of Kick Out The Jams

RADIOHEAD: Bassist Colin Greenwood guides us through two decades of behind-the-scenes photography

MAGAZINE: Howard Devoto and his cohorts reflect on their brilliant but doomed trajectory as post-punk pioneers

JOAN ARMATRADING: Looking back over half a century’s work as a new album continues her journey

AN AUDIENCE WITH… ROGER TAYLOR: The Queen drummer on predicting punk, cocaine myths and tiger skin trousers

THE MAKING OF “SUPPLEMENT 66” BY PAUL WELLER: The inside story of his new EP – and the final recordings of a Brit-folk legend

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH DANNY KORTCHMAR: The session musician’s session musician on James Taylor, Carole King, Dylan and more

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH PHIL MANZANERA: The Roxy Music guitarist on his most impactful albums

REVIEWED: Jennifer Castle, Mount Eerie, Underworld, Rogê, Warmduscher, Andrew Gabbard, Bryan Ferry, Aphrodite’s Child, Tina Turner, Talking Heads, Jack White, Ryley Walker, Leonard Cohen, Mike Batt and more

PLUS: The Animals, The Hacienda, Art Garfunkel, Suzi Quatro and introducing One True Pairing

