Subscribe
PublicationsMagazines

Uncut – December 2024

Plus a 14-track CD curated by Kim Deal, featuring The Stooges, Radiohead, Black Sabbath, Joy Division, Neu!, Stereolab and more

By Uncut Staff

Trending Now

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Every print edition of this issue comes with a free, 14-track CD compiled by Kim Deal and featuring music from The Stooges, Radiohead, Black Sabbath, Joy Division, Neu!, Stereolab and more

THE CURE: 16 years on from their last album, The Cure return with a powerful and emotional new record. But as Robert Smith reveals, Songs Of A Lost World is only half the story…

Advertisement

KIM DEAL: The Pixie, Breeder and now solo artist explains how iguanas, ukeleles and the Florida Keys have shaped her new album

THE MC5: This extract from a new oral history tells the turbulent tale of Kick Out The Jams

RADIOHEAD: Bassist Colin Greenwood guides us through two decades of behind-the-scenes photography

Advertisement

MAGAZINE: Howard Devoto and his cohorts reflect on their brilliant but doomed trajectory as post-punk pioneers

JOAN ARMATRADING: Looking back over half a century’s work as a new album continues her journey

AN AUDIENCE WITH… ROGER TAYLOR: The Queen drummer on predicting punk, cocaine myths and tiger skin trousers

THE MAKING OF “SUPPLEMENT 66” BY PAUL WELLER: The inside story of his new EP – and the final recordings of a Brit-folk legend

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH DANNY KORTCHMAR: The session musician’s session musician on James Taylor, Carole King, Dylan and more

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH PHIL MANZANERA: The Roxy Music guitarist on his most impactful albums

REVIEWED: Jennifer Castle, Mount Eerie, Underworld, Rogê, Warmduscher, Andrew Gabbard, Bryan Ferry, Aphrodite’s Child, Tina Turner, Talking Heads, Jack White, Ryley Walker, Leonard Cohen, Mike Batt and more

PLUS: The Animals, The Hacienda, Art Garfunkel, Suzi Quatro and introducing One True Pairing

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More