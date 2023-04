Celebrating the return to touring of Kraftwerk, one of music’s most innovative bands. From their origins on the fringes of the German art scene over 50 years ago, the core duo of Florian Schneider and Ralf Hutter brought their influence to bear on David Bowie, Iggy Pop – and an entire generation of electronic musicians.

