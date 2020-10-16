Watch the unboxing of Neil Young’s Archives Vol II: 1972-1976

Neil Young has released an unboxing video for his massive upcoming boxset Archives Vol II: 1972-1976, due for release on November 20.

The set contains 131 tracks, 12 never released in any form, and 49 new versions of classic Neil Young songs, plus a 252-page hardbound book. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Priced at $250, the 10xCD boxset is strictly limited worldwide to 3,000 units, although it will also available digitally on Neil Young Archives and at all major DSPs.

Pre-order Archives Vol II: 1972-1976 here and peruse the full tracklisting here.