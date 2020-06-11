Watch Sparks’ live isolation performance of “All That”

Despite protesting in the current issue of Uncut that “we’re not all acoustic groups!”, the ever-resourceful Sparks have found a way to perform new album opener “All That” in isolation.

The video features Russell and Ron Mael in their respective LA homes, playing along with the other members of their band. Watch below:

A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip is out now digitially with a CD, vinyl and cassette release to follow on July 3. You can read Uncut’s review of the album here, and order our latest issue – featuring An Audience With Sparks – by clicking here.