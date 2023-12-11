Subscribe
News

Watch Nick Cave perform “A Rainy Night in Soho” at Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Other artists included the Pogues, Glen Hansard, John Francis Flynn and Lisa O'Neill

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Nick Cave was among the artists to pay tribute to Shane MacGowan at his funeral on Friday, December 8.

Cave performed “A Rainy Night In Soho“, from the Pogues’ album Rum, Sodomy And The Lash. You can watch the footage below.

Other performances included Spider Stacey and the Pogues performing “The Parting Glass“…
Cait O’Riordan and John Francis Flynn performing “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day“…

Imelda May and Declan O’Rourke performing “You’re The One”…

Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill and the Pogues performing “Fairytale In New York“…

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, Gerry Adams and Aiden Gillen spoke at the service while Bono sent in a recording.

