Watch Nick Cave perform “A Rainy Night in Soho” at Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Nick Cave was among the artists to pay tribute to Shane MacGowan at his funeral on Friday, December 8.
Cave performed “A Rainy Night In Soho“, from the Pogues’ album Rum, Sodomy And The Lash. You can watch the footage below.
Cait O’Riordan and John Francis Flynn performing “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day“…
Imelda May and Declan O’Rourke performing “You’re The One”…
Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill and the Pogues performing “Fairytale In New York“…
Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, Gerry Adams and Aiden Gillen spoke at the service while Bono sent in a recording.