Watch Nick Cave perform “A Rainy Night in Soho” at Shane MacGowan’s funeral

Nick Cave was among the artists to pay tribute to Shane MacGowan at his funeral on Friday, December 8.

Cave performed “A Rainy Night In Soho“, from the Pogues’ album Rum, Sodomy And The Lash. You can watch the footage below.

Nick Cave performs 'A Rainy Night in Soho' at the funeral of Shane MacGowan in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, this afternoon. @virginmedianews pic.twitter.com/G17PmNYi1l — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) December 8, 2023 Other performances included Spider Stacey and the Pogues performing “The Parting Glass“…

The Pogues interpretando el tema "The Parting Glass" en el funeral de #ShaneMacGowan



"But since it fell into my lot

That I should rise and you should not

I'll gently rise and softly call

Good night and joy be to you all".

🕯️☘️🍺pic.twitter.com/VIxbw7PLid — Iker (@ikerlafuen) December 8, 2023 Advertisement

Cait O’Riordan and John Francis Flynn performing “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day“…

Cait O'Riordan singing 'I'm A Man You Don't Meet Every Day', the piper's solo, and Maurice MacGowan's reaction was just one of so many beautiful moments from Shane MacGowan's funeral. #ShaneMacGowan pic.twitter.com/CDoqJh8D1F — Emmet Riordan (@emmetrd) December 9, 2023

Imelda May and Declan O’Rourke performing “You’re The One”…

Imelda May & Declan O’Rourke perform “You’re The One” at the funeral of #ShaneMacGowanpic.twitter.com/S04GK7JYQr — Irish and UK Media News (@IREUKmedia) December 8, 2023

Glen Hansard, Lisa O’Neill and the Pogues performing “Fairytale In New York“…

Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill performed "Fairytale of New York" to close Shane MacGowan's funeral today.pic.twitter.com/bG7mCSusmC — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) December 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp, Gerry Adams and Aiden Gillen spoke at the service while Bono sent in a recording.