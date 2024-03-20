Watch Low’s Alan Sparhawk play four new songs

Back in November, Alan Sparhawk played an emotional set in Utrecht’s Jacobikerk as part of Le Guess Who? festival – his first European show since the death of his wife and Low bandmate Mimi Parker.

Backed by his son Cyrus on bass, Owen Mahon on drums and Dave Carroll (of Trampled By Turtles) on electric banjo, Sparhawk combined songs destined for a future solo album with jams by his and Cyrus’s funk sideline, Derecho Rhythm Section.

Watch Sparhawk and band play “Get High”, “Salvation”, “Impossible Day” and “Want It Back” below:

You can read Uncut’s full review of Alan Sparhawk at Le Guess Who? in the January 2024 issue of Uncut, available to purchase online by clicking here.

Le Guess Who? 2024 takes place in Utrecht from November 7-10.